MikeWorldWide Integrated Public Relations Hires Maria Brown to Lead US Technology Practice, Expanding Agency Footprint to Denver, Colorado

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW), one of the world's leading public relations agencies, today announced the hiring of Maria Brown as Executive Vice President in its technology practice. Based in Denver, Colorado, Brown will be responsible for growing the agency's technology practice, ensuring excellent client service and establishing MWW's footprint in the Denver market.

Prior to MWW, Brown led Matter Communications' West market, overseeing offices in Boulder and Portland, as well as a diverse B2B and B2C client portfolio ranging from global tech giants including Databricks, Nimble Storage and Progress Software to high-growth upstarts including VictorOps (acquired by Splunk), Altify (acquired by Upland), and Solidfire (acquired by Netapp), among others.

"MWW's global technology work has seen tremendous growth over the last year, especially following the acquisition of Chameleon Agency, one of the top tech firms in the UK," said Michael W. Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Maria's deep tech experience and relationships from Silicon Valley to Silicon Alley and everywhere in between, paired with UK market expertise will give our clients the tools to stand out in an increasingly competitive and complex market."

"I'm thrilled to be joining MWW at such an exciting and pivotal time for the technology group," said Brown. "MWW has always set the bar high for combining deep industry know-how with unmatched creativity, which offers a unique environment to foster the forward-thinking, world class talent Denver has to offer."

Brown will open MWW's Denver office location by the end of 2021. The agency has expanded its US footprint over the last year with the rise of remote work, creating talent hubs in new markets including Seattle, Portland, Boston, and Atlanta, in addition to Denver.

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-four years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

SOURCE MWWPR

Related Links

http://www.mww.com

