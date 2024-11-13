MikeWorldWide Launches Everywhere, A New Influencer & Social Agency

Everywhere aims to redefine how creator partnerships are built and how social and branded content break through to meet audiences where and when it matters most

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent global public relations firm, today announced the launch of Everywhere, a new social-first agency built to ignite conversations and create experiences across the digital channels that matter most for companies. From developing omni-channel strategies to forging authentic creator partnerships and producing high-impact content at scale, Everywhere helps brands connect with audiences to drive loyalty and business growth.

A Unique In-House Approach to Influencer and Social Media Marketing

In response to the growing trend of acquisition and consolidation in the digital and influencer marketing space, Everywhere introduces a new model: a specialized in-house influencer, content, and social media marketing agency with external reach, supporting both existing clients and new partnerships. This dual role allows Everywhere to meet current and prospective clients where they are, addressing a demand for more personal, effective, and agile programs. As major networks prioritize scale over individuality, Everywhere's adaptable strategies reject a one-size-fits-all approach, ensuring clients thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"Everywhere redefines what brands should expect from a digital agency, bringing a new level of precision, relevance and trust to the table," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Clients today seek more than traditional influencer relationships and cookie-cutter strategies—they need dynamic, data-driven, and tailored approaches that are as agile as the digital spaces they occupy. Everywhere offers a fresh alternative by prioritizing personalization, transparency, and lasting partnerships."

Data-Driven and Tech-Enabled Strategy with Everywhere's AI Toolstack

Powered by a curated tech stack and proprietary AI platform, Everywhere delivers precise outcomes by leveraging advanced data-driven insights and predictive analytics. This tech-at-the-core approach enables the creation of targeted social strategies, authentic creator partnerships, and compelling content at scale. By analyzing large datasets and anticipating trends, the platform ensures that every action aligns with client goals, driving proactive and timely campaigns that adapt to shifting audience behavior and maximize engagement.

Four Core Services for Modern Influencer, Social, Engagement and Growth

The new, agency will be oriented around four core services:

Tailored Social Strategy – Tailored approaches for each social platform ensure brands build impactful presences where their audiences are. Strategies are designed to meet specific goals, from increasing sales to driving event attendance, with measurable results. Creator and Influencer Partnerships – By aligning creators with purpose and authenticity, Everywhere ensures partnerships that resonate with the right audiences for B2B and B2C brands, preventing wasted spend and fostering real connections. Never siloed or transactional. Agile Creative and Content Lab – Content that not only looks great but resonates. From strategy to production, the Content Lab delivers creative assets that captivate audiences across digital channels at the speed of social trends. Growth and Performance – Targeted media investments leverage advanced analytics and real-time data to optimize paid media and performance marketing across digital platforms, immersing brands in the conversations that matter.

"Our goal is to set a new standard in digital and influencer marketing," said Megan Hueter, managing director of Everywhere. "Everywhere is built for brands that want more than visibility—they want to create an impact that resonates. We focus on showing up where it matters most and making every interaction meaningful."

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy.

