Mikey Garcia Announces His Long Awaited Return And Long Anticipated Nationwide Release Of His New Recovery Product Line Of CBD Infused Products!

"This is something the Pound for Pound CBD team has been working on for over a year. We were determined to develop a product that not only achieves maximum results but is also offered at a realistic price point. Too often the healing remedies providing the greatest results are priced out of reach to the ones that need it most. It has been a long journey, but we made it our mission to create something we could stand behind in terms of quality, potency, and price. Through my partnership with Pound for Pound CBD LLC, we are now offering Pound for Pound CBD in states that we are legally able to ship nation wide. Mikey Garcia, boxing super star and co founder of Pound for Pound CBD. Cannabidiol products are rapidly gaining worldwide attention from researchers and consumers alike. CBD infused products are now recognized as a natural source of relief for an extensive list of ailments otherwise treated with pharmaceuticals, over the counter medications, or a variety of other often unnatural products. The P4P CBD team is confident in the effectiveness and lasting benefits provided by our, non ethanol extracted CBD formula that meets champion standards and is felt immediately without preventing access as a result of unrealistic pricing. The P4P team's manufacturing partner, who has over 10 years of experience in this field, uses a gentle proprietary extraction method which preserves cannabinoid potency and purity, and they do it through a highly technical process not utilized by the great majority of other CBD product manufacturers. P4P products are created from the highest quality full-spectrum Colorado grown hemp extract. All P4P products are fully traceable, third-party tested, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and non-GMO (EXCEPT GUMMIES), so customers can rest assured as to the source and quality of the P4P products. The P4P products are manufactured using continuous countercurrent reactor (or "CCR") technology that rapidly produces raw materials from hemp stalk and other biomass conversion to eliminate waste and maximize use of each part of the plant used in production. The CCR process separates the pulp from the plants further refined extract liquor that is ultimately used in P4P products. This allows for the purest possible outputs of CBD extract while simultaneously preserving the excess pulp for other use. The initial product rollout consists of six products, priced to provide widespread access without compromising quality. In addition to CBD oil tinctures. The brand also offers 750mg gummies, 750mg capsules and a 250mg tub of topical CBD balm for instant relief. P4P products are designed to relieve, repair, and restore the human body and to support overall health and wellness.