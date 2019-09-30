BROOKLYN, N.Y. and QUEENS, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikhail Korogluyev, M.D., D.O. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine as a Family Practitioner at Medical Health 4 All.

Dual certified as a Medical Doctor and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Korogluyev has accrued over thirty-five years of experience in general healthcare. He is bilingual in English and Russian, giving him the unique ability to offer care to diverse people. Taking pride in his ability to offer compassionate treatment, he approaches every case collaboratively, valuing a close patient-physician relationship.

Medical Health 4 All takes pride in their ability to provide their patients with the latest and most sophisticated health treatments and services. Specializing in holistic and osteopathic manipulative medicine, disease prevention and health maintenance, Medical Health 4 All has two offices in order to greater serve the New York Metropolitan Area. They are located at 164 Brighton 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11235 and 63-50 Saunders Street, Rego Park, NY 11374.

Born in Russia, Dr. Korogulyev earned a Doctorate of Medicine from Rostov State Medical University in 1984. Post-graduation, he worked as an anesthesiologist and reanimatologist. To further his education, he moved to the United States and enrolled at Old Westbury NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 2007 with a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine. Following this, he completed a residency in family medicine and, soon after, opened his private practice, Medical Health 4 All.

In recognition of affiliations, Dr. Korogulyev is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians. He is associated with the Long Beach Medical Center, Coney Island Hospital, and Maimonides Medical Center.

An esteemed member of the Family Medicine Community, Dr. Korogulyev has been awarded the Patients' Choice Award from 2012 to 2014, Compassionate Doctor Recognition from 2013 to 2014, Top 10 Doctors in 2014, and the On-Time Doctor Award in 2014.

Dr. Korogluyev dedicates this recognition to Dylan, Max, Zara, and his wife Sandy.

