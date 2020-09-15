Mikimoto Launches First Fragrance In Partnership With Scent Beauty

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikimoto, the originator of cultured pearls, has partnered with Scent Beauty, the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke scents, to introduce their first-ever fragrance. Launching in the U.S. this week, Mikimoto Eau de Parfum is the brand's first foray into the fragrance category and is indicative of their increased focus on beauty within the luxury marketplace.

Expert fragrance designer, Raymond Matts, and master perfumer, Frank Voelkl, came together to create a signature scent inspired by the brand's nautical identity. The timeless, gender-neutral scent offers universal appeal, while the bottle, designed by Lance McGregor, emulates the exquisite color and luster of pearls to create an uber-minimalist expression of the jewelry brand's identity.

"Scents evoke an emotional reaction, parallel to the feeling of wearing a treasured piece of pearl jewelry – making this a natural next step for the brand. At Mikimoto, every piece of jewelry celebrates the beauty that exists in the smallest details, and Mikimoto Eau de Parfum embodies the brand's spirit of excellence," said Yasuhiko Hashimoto, Director and Executive Vice President, K. Mikimoto and Co., Ltd., and CEO, Mikimoto (America) Co., Ltd. "The results exude the unmistakable opulence of the Mikimoto brand."

The centerpiece of this elegant and luxurious fragrance is a combination of floating iris and magnolia, with additional notes throughout, including:

Top Notes: the subtle smell of the cool sea breeze blended with fresh citrus notes, composed of grapefruits, orange bigarade, Sicilian lemon, and bergamot

"Mikimoto represents a highly refined expression of pure elemental beauty that has now been exquisitely captured in scent," said Scent Beauty CEO, Stephen Mormoris on Mikimoto's foray into fine fragrance. "We are thrilled to be Mikimoto's U.S. partner in online retail."

Mikimoto Eau de Parfum is now available for purchase at MikimotoAmerica.com and ScentBeauty.com, and 'Behind the Fragrance: Mikimoto Eau de Parfum' can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/PILCVFn1msg.



About Mikimoto:

Mikimoto is recognized as the world leader and foremost producer of the finest quality cultured pearl jewelry. Company founder Kokichi Mikimoto was the first person to develop a technique for the cultivation of pearls in 1893, which is still in use today. The company is internationally recognized for its product design, superior craftsmanship, and strict quality control. Mikimoto's American retail stores are located on Fifth Avenue, New York; The Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills; South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa; and The Wynn, Las Vegas. Mikimoto is also sold at select fine jewelers nationwide. International locations include Ginza, Tokyo; New Bond Street, London; Place Vendome, Paris; and Hong Kong. For additional information on Mikimoto please visit: www.mikimotoamerica.com.

About Scent Beauty:

Scent Beauty is the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke scented products through unique, culturally relevant Brands to consumers worldwide, available on ScentBeauty.com. Scent Beauty's portfolio consists of sectors that showcase the extensive possibilities of scent: Fashion, Lifestyle, Influencers, Artists and Artisans. Scent Beauty is a leader in product innovation and subscribes to the values of diversity, sustainability and ease of shopping from home.

