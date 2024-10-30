MikMak and TrackStreet Ink Partnership Deal Delivering Unprecedented Profitability and Growth for Multichannel Brands Worldwide

Strategic Partnership Combines Commerce Enablement and Analytics with Brand Protection for Accelerated Global Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikMak, the global leader in commerce enablement and analytics, and TrackStreet, the industry leader in brand protection, are proud to announce an industry-first partnership. This collaboration combines MikMak's unparalleled commerce insights and enablement with TrackStreet's best-in-class brand protection, offering multichannel brands a comprehensive solution to drive unprecedented profitable growth.

MikMak + TrackStreet

Today's challenging market has brands facing declining sales volumes and tightening margins. Through a new partnership, MikMak and TrackStreet address these pain points by empowering brands to optimize every marketing dollar. They ensure that products featured in shoppable media and on where-to-buy brand websites solutions are now connected to in-stock inventory, sold through authorized retail partners, and priced correctly across all sales channels.

Solving Critical Industry Challenges at Scale

By combining MikMak's store locators' ability to connect brands with nearly 10,000 retailers worldwide and TrackStreet's monitoring of more than 165,000 websites and marketplaces, this partnership offers brands scale and insights that are unmatched by any other provider. Brands can now make critical business decisions based on statistically significant, category-level data and actionable insights down to the UPC level.

"Our commitment to empowering brands with unparalleled commerce enablement and analytics drives us to constantly innovate. From providing platform enhancements to strategic partnerships, our goal is to anticipate the needs of brands and maximize their profitability," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "We continue this commitment by partnering with TrackStreet and combining our actionable insights with their best-in-class brand protection. This ensures brands can connect every marketing dollar to in-stock products and safeguard their pricing and retail partnerships for faster and better-informed business decisions."

Unlocking Growth with Data and Insights

Together, MikMak and TrackStreet provide brands with deeper retail eCommerce data and insights essential for understanding online and offline performance across retailers, media channels, campaigns, creative assets, and audiences. These insights allow brands to manage their retailer relationships, optimize spend, and make data-driven decisions that accelerate revenue growth.

"This partnership with MikMak represents a monumental step forward for brands seeking full control and visibility over their sales channels," said Andrew Schydlowsky, Founder and CEO of TrackStreet. "This partnership is a game changer—providing brands with unprecedented visibility into their entire sales ecosystem. By combining our expertise in brand protection with MikMak's cutting-edge commerce analytics, we're not just helping brands defend their margins; we're equipping them with the actionable insights and protection necessary to outmaneuver competitors, capture untapped opportunities, and drive sustained profitability across every channel."

Providing Expert Support to Maximize Brand Success

In addition to scale, both MikMak and TrackStreet deliver best-in-class support. MikMak, known for its industry-leading customer support, also offers flexible options for managed and self-serve users. Similarly, going beyond self-serve solutions, TrackStreet also has a team of brand protection experts available to provide tailored solutions and hands-on service. Brands partnering with MikMak and TrackStreet benefit from expert guidance to help them maximize the value of their investments, accelerate sales, increase profitability, and reduce costs.

A Foundation for Future Innovation

Both MikMak and TrackStreet have a proven record of innovation, and this partnership marks the beginning of even greater advancements. In 2024 alone, MikMak launched a number of major enhancements to MikMak 3.0, the most advanced eCommerce enablement and analytics platform, including a Headless Commerce API, a Shoppable Recipe integration, and a first-of-its-kind partnership with DoorDash. Meanwhile, TrackStreet rolled out global eCommerce tracking capabilities, a next-generation AI-enabled action engine, in-platform BI capabilities, and new revenue enablement solutions, including out-of-stock and white space reporting, as well as competitor intelligence.

Coming soon, MikMak continues its journey toward becoming the #1 Commerce Intelligence enabler, driving global consumer conversions with advanced tools like the MikMak Insights API. This enhanced, easy-to-implement API will allow brands to leverage Custom Report Builder reports and insights, built on MikMak's powerful analytics engine, to unlock unprecedented access to brand performance data.

About MikMak

MikMak is a global software company that provides the leading eCommerce enablement and analytics platform for multichannel brands, helping them to better convert customers. In February 2023, MikMak acquired French eCommerce enablement and analytics software company Swaven, significantly expanding its global reach into EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. The company then acquired ChannelAdvisor's Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics product lines from Rithum (formerly CommerceHub) in August of 2023, further strengthening the breadth and depth of MikMak's commerce insights. MikMak is backed by some of the world's leading investors, including Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital, and VaynerMedia.

For more information, please visit MikMak.com, and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

About TrackStreet

TrackStreet is a leading e-commerce intelligence platform that empowers brands and manufacturers to protect their brand integrity, optimize sales channels, and scale growth in today's digital marketplace. Leveraging advanced AI and intelligent automation, TrackStreet monitors over 165,000 websites globally, to provide a suite of solutions that help businesses enforce pricing policies, mitigate unauthorized sellers, and uncover market opportunities, enabling faster, smarter decisions that drive increased margin, additional revenue and enhanced brand equity. For more information, visit www.TrackStreet.com or follow TrackStreet on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Erin Kurland

914-953-2579

[email protected]

SOURCE MikMak