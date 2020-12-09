MikMak Launches in Europe and Canada to Help Brands Accelerate eCommerce Globally

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading eCommerce acceleration platform MikMak announces today that their multi retailer eCommerce enablement and analytics software is available for brands in Europe and Canada. Brands including Colgate, L'Oréal, and The Hershey Company are already using MikMak in the US and/or abroad to understand online shopping behaviors, optimize their media for eCommerce, and drive online sales.

In August, MikMak announced the close of a $10M Series A funding round led by Wavecrest Growth Partners. MikMak has already grown its revenue over 200% this year. In 2020, consumer demand for eCommerce has accelerated ten years overnight due to the global pandemic, and Fortune 1000 brands are turning to MikMak to help them capitalize on this eCommerce growth.

"This year, consumer brands across categories like CPG, consumer electronics, beauty, grocery, homecare, personal care, pets, and spirits understand that their categories are about to reach a tipping point where eCommerce will become the majority of their revenue," said Rachel Tipograph, founder and Chief Executive Officer at MikMak. "We give brands more insight into the eCommerce customer journey than they have ever had before. With the demand for eCommerce growing so quickly this year across the world, we knew this was the time for us to launch internationally to provide a unified solution for brands."

As part of this milestone, MikMak's two flagship products are becoming available in Canada and Europe. MikMak Insights, a multichannel eCommerce analytics solution, enables brands to understand how consumers engage with media and retailers. MikMak Commerce, a multi retailer eCommerce enablement solution, lets consumers choose where they want to shop, with a seamless path to checkout at any retailer.

Major retailers MikMak will be supporting for brands across Europe and Canada include Aldi, Amazon, Carrefour, Loblaws, and Tesco.

"The MikMak Platform has helped brands make all their media shoppable and gain market share with our inventory management capabilities across the United States," said Adam Van Lente, Chief Technology Officer at MikMak. "Expanding MikMak's reach to Europe and Canada will allow brands to improve marketing effectiveness and strengthen their position with retailers, these capabilities are powerful for brands looking to accelerate eCommerce globally."

Additionally, the MikMak Platform is now fully GDPR-compliant and offers support for local languages and currencies. To learn more about how MikMak can help accelerate your brand's eCommerce growth, visit www.mikmak.com .

About MikMak:

MikMak is the leading platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands, and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 200+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.

MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, VaynerMedia, Luminari Capital, SLOW Ventures, UTA Ventures, Brave Ventures, Lunch Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Bazaarvoice founder Brett Hurt, Hooklogic founder/CEO Jonathan Opdyke and founding CRO John Roswech, Foursquare CEO David Shim, and Kargo CEO Harry Kargman.

