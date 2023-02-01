MikMak Names Enterprise Software Veteran Dan Zitting as New President and COO

Galvanize, Diligent Corporation Veteran Joins MikMak's Executive Team to Accelerate the Company's Global Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MikMak, the leading eCommerce acceleration platform for multichannel brands, announces today that Dan Zitting has been appointed MikMak's new President and Chief Operating Officer. Zitting will be responsible for leading and scaling the company's global business operations and go-to-market strategy. He will also drive product and engineering innovation. He reports directly to MikMak's Founder and CEO Rachel Tipograph.

"Our team is constantly innovating and leveling up the industry to ensure that our brand partners have the insights and tools they need to gain a competitive advantage," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "Dan is an incredible addition to our team. We have an aggressive product roadmap outlined for 2023. Dan brings a proven track record for driving market strategy and product development for high-growth companies that will help position MikMak for long-term success while delivering on the game-changing year ahead."

Over the course of his career, Zitting has founded two companies and led several acquisitions. Prior to joining MikMak, he served as the CEO of Galvanize, which Diligent Corporation acquired for $1 billion under his leadership. At Diligent, he was appointed the Chief Product and Strategy Officer, where he was responsible for driving solution innovation and development, including for 70%+ of the Fortune 500 and over $600m in revenue scale.

"It is a huge honor to join a company with a strong business model and an inclusive, supportive culture. MikMak is a game-changer for a highly impressive roster of consumer brands, and I am eager to join the company as it enters its next chapter of growth," said Zitting. "I look forward to working alongside an amazing founder with a bold vision, and to help consumer brands grow at the speed of commerce."

Over the past year, MikMak has doubled down on its commitment to product innovation and global expansion. In October, the company was awarded a U.S. patent that outlines the key technologies used to power multi-retail selection and checkout within online video marketing campaigns. Additionally, the company continues to expand its Global Retail Network with major retailers to power better insights for consumer brands worldwide.

About MikMak: MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales. MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital and VaynerMedia.

