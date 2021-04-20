MikMak Names Former Pepperidge Farm and Campbell Soup Executive, Irene Chang Britt, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikMak, the leading platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands, announces today the appointment of Irene Chang Britt to serve as a member of its Board of Directors.

A former Fortune 500 C-Suite executive with a distinguished 30-year track record of transforming businesses to achieve industry-leading growth, Chang Britt brings deep expertise in global eCommerce and CPG to the role. Chang Britt is an experienced and forward-thinking independent board director, currently serving on the boards of Brighthouse Financial, Amica Senior Lifestyles and Peloton Capital Management. Previously, she served as President and CEO of Pepperidge Farm Inc, Global Chief Strategy Officer at Campbell Soup Co and on the Board of Directors of Dunkin' Brands.

"Irene brings a wealth of CPG knowledge, a strong voice and a unique perspective to the board that will help MikMak continue to scale rapidly," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "We're incredibly excited to welcome her to our board as an advisor, and I am privileged to work alongside her to further MikMak's mission."

"MikMak is an invaluable eCommerce enablement and analytics platform that provides unique, real-time insights to multichannel brands. It gives them a complete understanding of consumers' online behavior and preferences to optimize marketing spend," said Chang Britt. "I wish I would have had access to MikMak's first party data in my past life to accelerate online sales and drive brand awareness, and I am thrilled to be joining the board to help shape the future of this industry leading company."

The pandemic caused rapid changes in consumer habits, forcing eCommerce adoption by brands and accelerating the industry by ten years overnight. MikMak's 2020 growth nearly doubled to 250%, and the company announced the close of a $10M Series A funding round led by Wavecrest Growth Partners to support this rapid growth and expansion. As the company continues to scale and brings on new talent, diversity, equity and inclusion have been and continue to be at the core of MikMak's operations. MikMak remains committed to hiring a diverse workforce to bring unique ideas and perspectives to the table.

As the newest member of MikMak's Board of Directors, Chang Britt will help to shape the trajectory of MikMak and provide key insights to continue to grow the company. She joins the existing Board of Directors which includes Daniel Stein, Executive Chairman at Luminari Capital, Deepak Sindwani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners, Gary Vaynerchuk, chairman of VaynerX and CEO of VaynerMedia and Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak.

About MikMak

MikMak is the leading platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands, and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers' online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive online sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand's positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 200+ online retailers and streamline the path-to-purchase from any media, ad, or website.

MikMak's investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, VaynerMedia, Luminari Capital, SLOW Ventures, UTA Ventures, Brave Ventures, Lunch Partners, Madrona Venture Group, Bazaarvoice founder Brett Hurt, Hooklogic founder/CEO Jonathan Opdyke and founding CRO John Roswech, Foursquare CEO David Shim, and Kargo CEO Harry Kargman.

