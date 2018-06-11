Mikros Systems Completes Second Littoral Combat System Installation

AN/SYM-3 provides condition-based maintenance for mission-critical complex distributed systems using smart sensors, model-based prognostics and secure fault-tolerant networking. AN/SYM's model-based prognostics framework converts large amounts of data into actionable information for operations, maintenance and logistics, while a secure fault-tolerant network helps protect critical operational data.

As installed on LCS 1, AN/SYM-3 will use Mikros' proprietary model-based Prognostics Framework technology to monitor combat system elements to detect and predict on-ship system failures and apply predictive analytics to on-shore systems to detect broader maintenance trends and patterns across the fleet.

"We are proud to support the readiness of U.S. Navy combat systems with our condition-based maintenance solution and we look forward to expanding the AN/SYM-3 technology to additional LCS and U.S. Navy platforms," stated AN/SYM-3 Program Manager Lori Ogles.

About Mikros Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation is an advanced technology company specializing in the development and production of electronic systems technology for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications. Classified by the U.S. Department of Defense as a small business, its capabilities include technology management, electronic systems engineering and integration, radar systems engineering, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems engineering, and communications engineering.

Important Information about Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "should" and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in business conditions, a decline or redirection of the U.S. Defense budget, significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our projects, the termination of any contracts with the U.S. Government, changes in our sales strategy and product development plans, changes in the marketplace, continued services of our executive management team, our limited marketing experience, competition between us and other companies seeking SBIR grants, competitive pricing pressures, market acceptance of our products under development, delays in the development of products, our ability to adequately integrate our software offerings into our business model, our ability to market our solutions to commercial customers, numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

