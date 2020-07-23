Mikros Systems Corporation Opens West Coast Office in Ventura, California

PRINCETON, N.J., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikros Systems Corporation (OTCQB: MKRS), an advanced technology company specializing in electronics technology for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications, announced today that it has opened a new facility in Ventura, California.

"Our new office is just a few miles from the Navy's Port Hueneme Division (PHD), where one of our main customers is located," said Lori Ogles, Mikros VP of Business Development. "Our most recent contract for Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) on the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) requires us to be on base at PHD on a weekly basis, so we have opened a new office to support this and to be a 'home away from home' for visiting Mikros staff. We'll also be expanding our business development efforts at PHD, in San Diego and at other west coast Navy facilities."

Bob Schaefer, who was recently hired to staff the Ventura office, said: "I'm delighted to be the first Mikros employee based here in California, and I'm looking forward to working with the Mikros SYM-3 product line and to coordinating with the Navy stakeholders here. Being so close and talking every day to our customers will allow Mikros to provide even more responsive and effective support."

About Mikros

Mikros Systems Corporation is an advanced technology company specializing in the development and production of electronic systems technology for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications. Classified by the U.S. Department of Defense as a small business, its capabilities include technology management, electronic systems engineering and integration, radar systems engineering, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems engineering, and communications engineering. For more information on Mikros, please visit www.mikrossystems.com.

Important Information about Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "should" and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results, events or financial position to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in business conditions, a decline or redirection of the U.S. Defense budget, significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our projects, the termination of any contracts with the U.S. Government, changes in our sales strategy and product development plans, changes in the marketplace, continued services of our executive management team, our limited marketing experience, competition between us and other companies seeking SBIR grants, competitive pricing pressures, market acceptance of our products under development, delays in the development of products, our ability to adequately integrate our software offerings into our business model, our ability to market our solutions to commercial customers, the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, personnel, supply chain, Federal Government procurement process and the geographic markets in which we operate, numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

