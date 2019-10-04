Mikros Systems Ranks Among "Soaring 76" Companies by Philadelphia Business Journal

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikros Systems Corporation (OTCQB: MKRS), a technology company specializing in electronic systems for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications, announced today that it has been selected as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region. With a growth rate of over 30% during the time period of 2016 through 2018, Mikros has been included in the "Soaring 76" with other successful high-growth companies in the region.

"We are both proud and honored to be included in Philadelphia Business Journal's "Soaring 76" as one of the fastest growing companies in Greater Philadelphia," said Mikros CEO Tom Meaney. "To be recognized on this list is a huge achievement and a testament to our talented and dedicated employees who are focused on delivering advanced technology solutions to the U.S. Navy and select commercial customers."

About Mikros Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation is an advanced technology company specializing in the development and production of electronic systems technology for advanced maintenance in military, industrial and commercial applications. Classified by the U.S. Department of Defense as a small business, its capabilities include technology management, electronic systems engineering and integration, radar systems engineering, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems engineering, and communications engineering. For more information on Mikros, please visit: www.mikrossystems.com.

SOURCE Mikros Systems Corporation

