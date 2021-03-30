Miku In Partnership With Actress Octavia Spencer Donates $100,000 Of Contact-Free Respiratory Monitors To Frontline Workers Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As March marks the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miku , the industry's leading contact-free respiratory pediatric monitor, announced today Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will be partnering with Miku to donate $100,000 of Miku Smart Baby Monitors to essential workers and first responders with an aim to provide peace of mind so essential workers can stay connected to their babies, while working to care for the country.

"We have immense gratitude to all of the first responders who have worked tirelessly for us. For those who are expecting or who have a newborn and are putting themselves on the front lines, our gratitude is boundless," says Colt Seman, CMO and Co-Founder of Miku. Eric White, CEO and Co-Founder adds, "It has become evident in this pandemic that respiratory changes were among the first indicators of illness. Miku Smart Monitors deliver a real-time respiratory tracking solution."

Spencer shared, "I've seen the potential dangers these heroes face each day. If there is anything I can do to make their lives even slightly easier, it's my honor. I am thrilled to partner with Miku to give back."

This isn't the first charitable partnership with Octavia Spencer and Miku. In 2020, Octavia donated Miku Smart Baby monitors to hospitals around the country including Mission Hospital of Mission Viejo, CA, Central Alabama's Baptist Health System and New York's Montefiore Health System.

Essential workers and first responders will verify through ID.me. Blake Hall, Founder and CEO at ID.me also spoke on the initiative, "We are honored to be involved in this incredible donation of Miku Smart Baby Monitors. Giving back to essential workers and first responders is tremendously near and dear to the ID.me team."

Eligible frontline workers can verify through ID.me and register to receive a monitor via Mikucare.com here . Recipients will be provided a monitor on a first come, first serve basis and Miku will ship the product directly to them.

