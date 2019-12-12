Miku Smart Baby Monitor Announces International Retail Expansion With buybuy BABY, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Best Buy US & Canada

"We considered parents and caregivers every step of the way when creating Miku, from developing our technology to designing our product, and now families can easily gain precious peace of mind by seeing and purchasing our product in stores and on shelves," shared Eric White, Co-Founder and CEO of Miku. "On behalf of the entire Miku family, we could not be more thrilled to work with these leading mainstream retailers."

The Miku Smart Baby Monitor has historically only been available via mikucare.com, after successfully launching to the public at CES in January 2019. Since its debut earlier this year, the brand has been well received by parents and critics alike, having already won The Bump's "Best Of Baby Awards", Babylist's "Best of Babytech Awards", two CES Innovation Awards for "Tech For A Better World" and "Fitness, Sports and Biotech", and The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval.

"The Miku Smart Baby Monitor brings a whole new level of awareness and safety to the baby monitor market," added Colt Seman, Miku Co-Founder and CMO. "We're excited for the opportunity to share this with even more families with our retail expansion."

Miku's proprietary technology combines multiple sensor modalities with machine learning to track a baby's breathing and sleep patterns through any clothing, in any position in a crib, and even in total darkness. An embedded Qualcomm processor operates in real time to analyze breathing, sleep, sound, and motion, and alerts parents immediately via a push notification to their mobile device. Miku allows a parent's awareness to go far beyond what is readily seen and heard, by tracking activity and metrics over time while providing comprehensive insights through the interactive Miku app.

The Miku Smart Baby Monitor is available to purchase for $399.00 USD and $549.99 CAD, with no added subscription fees. For more information on Miku and to stay up to date on the latest product news and offerings, visit mikucare.com and follow the brand on Instagram @mikucare .

About Miku: Based in Los Angeles, CA, Miku is a new technology company that cares about your every breath. The Miku Smart Baby Monitor is the first-of-its-kind, combining proprietary SensorFusion technology, Qualcomm processing, and next generation safety features in a sleek, modern design.

