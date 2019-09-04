Miku Smart Baby Monitor Announces Retail Launch into b8ta Stores

Eric White, Co-Founder and CEO of Miku shared, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with b8ta. The b8ta retail experience is like taking a trip into the future and bringing a piece of it back home with you. b8ta is where you go when you tire of the status quo and begin looking for new, innovative, and life-changing technology."

Transforming the way consumers interact with smart technology, b8ta provides a physical space for shoppers to try the latest technological products out of the box. Miku's launch into b8ta retail stores will provide consumers with the opportunity to see and try the innovative product in person before purchasing.

"The Miku Smart Baby Monitor is the future of baby monitoring and we have only scratched the surface of what is possible in terms of offering a whole new level of awareness," added Colt Seman, Miku Co-Founder and CMO. "The b8ta audience is forward thinkers, the perfect match for products like ours."

"We're excited to be the first physical retailer to partner with Miku, allowing b8ta customers an opportunity to explore their innovative and potentially lifesaving technology in real life," said Carrie Kelly, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at b8ta.

Through the Miku Smart Baby Monitor's proprietary, SensorFusion technology, delicate and precise sensors on par with hospital-grade pulse oximeters instantaneously detect interrupted, delayed, or irregular breathing and respiration patterns, and immediately alert parents with a mobile device notification. An embedded Qualcomm processor operates in real time to detect and analyze breathing, sound, and motion, allowing the monitor to function, even if Wi-Fi connection is lost. Additionally, the Miku Smart Baby Monitor uses a digital dashboard that creates and stores data to build a comprehensive picture of the baby's behavior over an extended period of time.

About Miku: Based in Los Angeles, CA, Miku is a new technology company that cares about your every breath. The Miku Smart Baby Monitor is the first-of-its-kind, combining proprietary SensorFusion technology, Qualcomm processing, and next generation safety features in a sleek, modern design.

About b8ta: Founded in 2015, with offices in San Francisco and New York, b8ta is a software-powered retailer designed to make physical retail accessible for product makers and exciting for consumers. b8ta operates 17 branded flagship stores throughout the U.S. with the mission of helping customers discover, try, buy and learn about new products in real life.

Additionally, b8ta works with hundreds of other brands and retailers to power their physical retail experience using the company's proprietary Retail as a Service (RaaS) platform.

