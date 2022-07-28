Mikuna Hires Veterans Alastair Green as Chief Brand Officer and Edward Wang as Chief Operations Officer to Complete Leadership Team

The Plant Protein Company Expands Executive Team on the Heels of its $5.6M Seed Raise

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikuna , the clean, regenerative plant protein brand, announces the appointment of Alastair Green as Chief Brand Officer and Edward Wang as Chief Operations Officer. The investment in leadership and talent underscores the brand's aggressive growth trajectory forecasted for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

Alastair Green has 25 years of brand building advertising experience working for agencies Team One in Los Angeles, McCann Worldgroup in San Francisco and Ogilvy in New York and London, with clients including Lexus, Marriott, Microsoft, Unilever, Amazon, Nortel, Cisco, American Express, GlaxoSmithKline, Kodak and Nestlé. His work has been recognized by numerous industry awards that include Cannes, The Clios, The One Show, London Advertising Awards, Webbys to name a few. In his new role as Chief Brand Officer, Alastair will lead Mikuna's efforts to grow the brand as the exclusive supplier of Chocho in the U.S.

"Having partnered with Mikuna in an advisory role for over a year, and seeing their impressive growth, it was a natural decision to come on board in a full capacity when I was offered the once in a lifetime opportunity," says Alastair Green, newly appointed Chief Brand Officer. "I'm thrilled to join the leadership team behind the purpose-driven brand and I look forward to introducing the US consumers and world to this revolutionary plant ingredient."

For over 20 years, Edward Wang has worked as a results-driven senior operations leader with a proven track record of success at companies such as Tone It Up, Growth Network Holdings, Irwin Naturals, Beachbody LLC, Designer Protein and The Wonderful Group (FIJI Water and POMx Iced Coffee). He brings extensive expertise in supply chain operations and manufacturing to Mikuna, where he will support the acceleration of Mikuna's growth through strategic sourcing and distribution.

"Mikuna has tapped an incredibly unique and powerful plant-based ingredient that's poised to dominate the plant-based protein market," says Edward Wang, Chief Operations Officer. "I'm thrilled to tap my expertise and network to develop strategies to accelerate our sourcing and manufacturing expanding distribution of this clean, game-changing plant into more distributors, retailers, and consumers' hands."

Mikuna offers products made with Chocho, a regenerative, nutrient-dense plant uniquely grown in the Andes that's rich in fiber, iron, zinc, calcium, and more protein than any other plant on the planet. While Chocho has been consumed by Indigenous communities dating back to the Incas, Mikuna is uniquely positioned by its Founder Ricky Echanique's Ecuadorian heritage to be the first and only U.S. supplier.

Mikuna Chocho Superfood Protein, which includes 20 grams of complete protein from a single source, is sold direct-to-consumer on Mikunafoods.com, Amazon and in retailers and foodservice locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Vermont.

