MIL Celebrates 40 Years Supporting the Federal Government

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIL Corporation (MIL) is pleased to announce its 40th anniversary in business. A mid-sized government contractor, the organization supports the federal government through cyber, engineering, financial, and information technology services at over 20 different agencies.

With roots as a start-up company established in 1980, MIL began around a small dining room table and has grown to over 800 employees today. From the start, the founder, CEO & President, Maurice I. Long, Jr. envisioned a company that placed high value on synergistic relationships with its employees and customers alike, providing the best value to customers amidst an ever-changing industry.

"Over the years, I've been fortunate to work with, and for, amazingly talented employees and customers—individuals who were passionately dedicated to conducting mission critical work for the Homeland," said Long. "To keep competitive over the last four decades, MIL has focused on improving and enhancing our corporate infrastructure in all aspects of our customer service delivery. This emphasis on continuous improvement not only enhances our competitiveness but also provides increased efficiencies and productivity to our valued customers."

Since its inception, MIL has successfully competed for multiyear, multimillion-dollar federal contracts. In 2019 it amassed nearly $150M in revenue with agencies such as the U.S. Department of the Navy, U.S. Department of State, and the International Trade Administration.

Proving its commitment to staff, MIL has been honored with a list of workplace awards. Most recently:

2019, 2018, 2017: Top Workplaces Award ( Washington, D.C. ), The Washington Post

), The Washington Post 2019 & 2018 Certified Great Workplace, Great Place to Work®

2018 Great Place to Work®: Best for Diversity and Small & Medium Sized Business, Fortune

2018 Above & Beyond Award, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Department of Defense

"As we look forward, MIL's is dedicated to discovering new opportunities for corporate growth, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction providing advanced opportunities for MIL personnel and clients alike," said COO Marisa Daley. "Because we are the people making a difference—today and well into the future."

MIL is headquartered in Bowie, Md., operating across the country with offices in Lexington Park, Md., McLean, Va., Arlington, Va., and Charleston, S.C.



About MIL

The MIL Corporation (MIL), a CMMI® Level 3 rated company established in 1980, provides federal agencies with professional services in the areas of financial management, information technology, engineering, and cybersecurity. www.milcorp.com.

