Mila Health Launches AI-Powered Provider Assistant to Close Care Gaps

Mila improves patient outcomes, lowers no-show rates and communication burden

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mila Health, a leader in healthcare artificial intelligence (AI), announced today the launch of Mila, a state-of-the-art, AI-powered provider assistant that automates patient-provider interactions and closes patients' care gaps.

Healthcare providers use Mila to autonomously guide patients to manage chronic and other conditions, lowering no-show rates while reducing manual effort. Mila engages patients with empathy, uses behavior change techniques to nudge patients, addresses open-ended questions accurately, learns from past conversations, and motivates them to comply with care plans. Mila integrates with EMRs for seamless provider workflows.

Increasing patients' adherence to care plans, such as annual wellness visits and procedures, improves the quality of care, decreases costs, and drives revenue. However, implementing patient-outreach programs requires manual operations, which are expensive and inconsistent. Mila resolves these issues for providers by using AI to autonomously reach out to patients to schedule their appointments, closing care gaps by more than 25% over existing baselines.

Several provider organizations, including Aayu Clinic, MIMIT Health, and Best Practices Inpatient Care, already have deployed Mila to enhance adherence, save staff time, and improve patient outcomes.

"Mila reaches out to patients and communicates in an engaging and effective way to automatically schedule appointments for the practice," said Dr. Abhijit Shinde, MD, CEO of Aayu Clinic. "We have increased appointments and patient adherence by 25% and reduced the time my staff spends making outreach calls by 10 hours per week. That's crucial, since we have over 26,000 patients who need to be contacted and scheduled to meet our HEDIS quality measures. In the past, we sent letters or called patients, both expensive and ineffective methods. Mila, in turn, has been amazing."

"At MIMIT Health, we have several clinics that conduct hundreds of procedures per month," said Dr. Paramjit Chopra, MD, CEO of the physician group. "We need to prepare patients for their procedures and then follow-up with them to ensure that they are adhering to their care plans. Previously, this process was manual. Today, we have integrated Mila Health into our Salesforce Health Cloud, from which we trigger automated tasks to Mila, such as scheduling follow-ups for patients past due for checkups. Mila autonomously completes the task, and when needed, automatically opens a ticket on the appropriate Slack channel. Thanks to Mila, we have saved hours of manual call operations, enabling us to prioritize our patients' clinical needs over cumbersome administrative tasks."

"Mila's AI-based automation has reduced no-show rates by more than 50%, driving down readmission and significantly improving patient health outcomes," said Dr. Jeff Kreamer, MD, CEO of Best Practices Inpatient Care. "We discharge over a hundred patients a day from hospitals in the Chicago area and, previously, we manually called and sent scripted text reminders to ensure patient follow-up. Now, Mila autonomously calls patients to guide them in transitioning from their in-patient visits."

"Manually delivering value-based care is costing the U.S. $234 billion annually in lost revenue, avoidable readmissions, and burnout on clinicians and staff. We are building Mila to be the most engaging assistant to deliver value-based care," said Shailu Verma, CEO and co-founder of Mila Health. "We are building Mila to automate comprehensive post-visit care management, including symptom tracking, medication adherence, appointment management, and logistics coordination related to Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), such as scheduling transportation and care companions."

About Mila Health

Mila Health is an innovative healthcare company from Swan AI Studios. Mila Health's mission is to empower every individual to a better health outcome with personalized and trusted guidance. Mila is an AI-powered provider assistant that uses behavior change techniques, empathy, and nudges to engage and guide patients in their care journeys before and following visits. Patients can ask Mila questions and get clinically validated care instructions and educational resources when they need them – without additional provider involvement. To learn more, visit milahealth.com.

Media Contact:

Philip Anast (Amendola for Mila Health)

312-576-6990

[email protected]

SOURCE Mila Health