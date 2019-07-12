Milacron (MCRN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Milacron Holdings Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) ("Milacron") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Hillenbrand, Inc. ("Hillenbrand").

On July 12, 2019, Milacron announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Hillenbrand. Under the terms of the agreement, Milacron stockholders will receive $11.80 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock they own. Based on Hillenbrand's closing stock price on July 11, 2019, the implied cash and stock consideration to be received by Milacron stockholders is $18.07 per share.

Milacron shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of Hillenbrand's stock price. Following the news, in pre-market trading on July 12, 2019 Hillenbrand stock was trading down over 12%.

The investigation concerns whether the Milacron board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Milacron shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue growth, also one Wall Street analyst has a $19.00 price target on the stock. The 52-week high for Milacron was $22.09.

