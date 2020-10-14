Milagro Select Ultra-Premium Tequila: Award-Winning Brand Relaunches With Design-Forward Campaign

Milagro Select offers a modern sophistication to the traditional tequila approach. The brand has always been rooted in modern Mexico, and the new look recalls the bright, bold spirit of Mexican architecture, such as Mexican architect and engineer Luis Barragán, known for his sleek lines and vibrant colors.

"Milagro Select is a celebration of heightened experiences and the beauty and dynamic spirit of modern Mexico," said Jill Palais, Senior Brand Manager, Milagro Tequila. "In developing a new look for our award-winning tequila, it was only natural to look to artists, architects and innovators who have all helped shape Mexico for inspiration."

Each bottle, engraved with a Blue Agave plant, features a vibrant pop of color that stands out on any shelf. Milagro Select, known for its agave-forward and smooth taste, is available in three variants: Silver, Reposado and Añejo, each with their own bold signature color, blue, orange, and yellow, respectively. Each variant has been lauded with awards and accolades over the years, and most recently Silver received the prestigious gold medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"Milagro Select is best enjoyed during the unexpected moments of playfulness and pleasure in life, whether that's on a sandy beach, out at your favorite bar, or at home," added Palais. "Of course, with people spending more time at home now, which for many is doubling as an office and cocktail bar, creating a proper entertaining refuge has become more important than ever. We felt Athena's approach, aesthetic and talent made her the perfect partner to help make this a reality for three fans of Milagro Select."

Athena Calderone is a multidisciplinary creative whose work spans design and entertaining. Whether she is layering flavors in the kitchen, setting a bountiful table, or designing an entire room, Athena is renowned for her graceful yet juxtaposed pairings. Across her creative endeavors, she is fueled by her belief that beautiful food and thoughtful design brings people together and transforms little moments into lasting memories.

Throughout October and November, Milagro Tequila and Brand Ambassador Jaime Salas, will share select cocktails and mixology tips. Salt your rim and grab a lime, you're at home with Milagro. Milagro Select features three expressions, including Silver (SRP: $39.99), Reposado (SRP: $44.99), and Añejo (SRP: $54.99). Note, Milagro Select is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by Luis Barragan or his estate. All product and company names are the registered trademarks of their original owners. The use of any trade name or trademark of Luis Barragan is for identification, commentary and reference purposes only and does not imply any association with Luis Barragan or his estate.

About Milagro Tequila

Milagro Tequila was founded in 1998 by Danny Schneeweiss and Moy Guindi, 2 wide-eyed college friends who decided to take a chance and create a tequila that better reflected the hopeful spirit, endless positivity, and anything-is-possible creativity of Mexico City. Milagro Tequila is truly defined by its ultimate balance of fresh agave taste and exquisite smoothness and is made from 100% blue agave from the Jalisco Highlands, where the finest, sweetest blue agave in the world is cultivated. The Milagro Tequila range consists of six expressions, with Silver, Reposado and Añejo expressions of the Core and Select ranges respectively. All Milagro expressions are double-distilled and undergo a 36-hour slow roasting process in traditional brick ovens to extract all the nuances of the precious agave flavor. The unique distillation process uses both pot and column stills to retain the vibrant, mouth-watering flavors of agave and impart an exquisite smoothness that compares to the finest white spirits in the world.

The Milagro Select range is an ultra-premium tequila devoted to the essential elements of the liquid, and confidently lets them shine. With the individual barrel numbers printed on each label, you know you're getting, award-winning liquid; Milagro Select Silver was awarded a Gold Medal in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The new, premium bottle is inspired by the clean lines and architecture of Luis Barragán and the sophistication of modern-day Mexico. All Milagro Select expressions have an ABV of 40% and range from $39.99 to $54.99.

For more information, please visit www.MilagroTequila.com.

Please enjoy Milagro responsibly. Milagro Tequila, 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof) ©2020 William Grant & Sons, Inc. New York, NY.



About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 12 times over the past 13 years, including the most recent award in 2019.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrantusa.com.

