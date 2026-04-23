Milagro Unveils New Product Identity: CodeGuard and ClaimGuard Rebrand to CDX and DNX

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milagro today announced the rebranding of its flagship products, CodeGuard and ClaimGuard, to CDX and DNX, marking a bold step forward in its mission to bring expert precision, intelligence, and clarity to healthcare revenue operations.

The newly named CDX and DNX platforms reflect Milagro's deep specialization and evolving vision: delivering expert-driven solutions powered by advanced AI to optimize coding accuracy and prevent claim denials at scale.

Formerly known as CodeGuard, CDX represents Milagro's commitment to elevating coding precision through intelligent automation and expert-level insight. Similarly, DNX, previously ClaimGuard, continues to focus on preventing pre-authorization denials for surgeries through proactive intervention and advanced analytics.

"This rebrand is more than a name change, it's a statement of who we are and where we're going," said Amit May-dan, CEO at Milagro. "CDX and DNX embody our core belief: that healthcare organizations deserve precision, expertise, and confidence in every coded claim and every reimbursement outcome."

While the names have evolved, the platforms themselves remain trusted, powerful, and seamlessly integrated into existing workflows. Customers can expect the same high-performance capabilities, with a sharper identity that reflects the expertise behind the technology.

The transition to CDX and DNX will roll out across all customer touchpoints over the coming weeks.

Milagro invites healthcare providers, payers, and partners to explore the next generation of its solutions and experience the clarity and confidence that CDX and DNX deliver.

About Milagro

Milagro is a leader in healthcare revenue cycle solutions, helping organizations achieve 95%+ coding accuracy, prevent pre-authorization denials for outpatient surgeries, and reduce overall denials, preventing up to $3.7 M per 10,000 surgeries, while unlocking financial performance through intelligent automation and expert-driven insights. For more information about Milagro, please visit www.milagroai.com

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Milagro

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Web: www.milagroai.com

SOURCE Milagro