Milamari A. Cunningham, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milamari A. Cunningham, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Anesthesiology.

Revered for her outstanding contributions to the field of anesthesiology, Dr. Cunningham has been a respected member of the medical community since 1975. She became renowned by virtue of her excellent public speaking, strategic planning, and teaching skills, as well as her knowledge of hospitals and non-profit organizations. After many years of service, she retired in 2003.

An academic scholar, Dr. Cunningham attended the University of Missouri – Columbia, earning a bachelor's degree and a Doctorate of Medicine by 1975. Soon after, the American Board of Anesthesiology awarded her board certification.

To sustain professional development, Dr. Cunningham maintained elite affiliations with several organizations for many years, such as the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Medical Association. Currently, she is serving as a board member at a local nursing home and an esteemed member of the Boone County Medical Association.

Dr. Cunningham is widowed. She dedicates this prestigious recognition to Dr. G.W.N. Eggers and Dr. Diane Brukardt.

