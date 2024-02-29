Milan Laser Hair Removal Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Sheila Ullery joins the nation's largest laser hair removal provider.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser hair removal giant Milan Laser Hair Removal has announced the appointment of Sheila Ullery as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Ullery brings over 20 years of dynamic experience in product development and management, business development strategy, global brand marketing, strategic planning, product innovation, and more while implementing best-in-class marketing strategies for positive customer experiences.

Sheila Ullery - Milan Laser Hair Removal

She comes to Milan Laser Hair Removal from WellBiz Brands, where she served in multiple roles, including President of Wellness and Vitality Exchange and SVP of Marketing and Innovation for Amazing Lash Studio. Previously, Ullery was Executive Director of Global Marketing at Aveda Corporation, where she planned and developed multilevel brand campaigns and retail expansion across markets in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

"I specialize in luxury brand marketing that connects with customers, so I'm excited to position Milan Laser similarly and contribute to its continued success," said Ullery. "My goal is to build on the momentum the team has created and collaborate cross-functionally to deliver amazing results."

As the leader of Milan Laser's marketing team, Ullery will report directly to the company's co-founder and CEO, Shikhar Saxena, M.D. She will be responsible for brand management, establishing the marketing strategy, managing campaigns, and analyzing data.

"Sheila has one of the most impressive backgrounds in the industry, and I'm confident she's going to take our brand to the next level," said Saxena. "I'm looking forward to her fresh perspective and the strategic insights she'll bring to Milan."

To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal, visit www.milanlaser.com .

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with over 330 locations in 34 states and 2,000+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 70,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment. All treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals with top-notch medical protocols. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

