Milan Laser Hair Removal Appoints New Executive Leadership to Drive Expansion of Its 400+ Clinics Across the U.S.

The Newly Appointed Executive Leadership Team at Milan is Reinforcing the Company's Position as the Leading – and Largest – Laser Hair Removal Provider in the Country

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal , the nation's largest laser hair removal provider, today announced the appointment of six senior leaders to its senior team as the company continues its rapid national expansion and strengthens its position in the beauty and wellness category. These new leaders include:

Christy Sherrick joins as Chief Marketing Officer. Sherrick, a seasoned marketing executive from previous companies such as Vail Resorts and Mattress Firm, will oversee all aspects of Milan's brand and growth strategy, building on her success leading high-performing and results-driven teams

joins as Chief Marketing Officer. Sherrick, a seasoned marketing executive from previous companies such as Vail Resorts and Mattress Firm, will oversee all aspects of Milan's brand and growth strategy, building on her success leading high-performing and results-driven teams Omer Sevil has joined as Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive experience in finance and operational excellence across multi-unit retail businesses, including Michael Kors and Ann Taylor

has joined as Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive experience in finance and operational excellence across multi-unit retail businesses, including Michael Kors and Ann Taylor Emily Haverty has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer, building upon her nearly three years of scaling Milan's talent strategy and organizational leadership

has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer, building upon her nearly three years of scaling Milan's talent strategy and organizational leadership Kamron Winchester has been promoted to Chief Information Officer, where he will continue to lead AI and technology strategy, product management, and innovation initiatives

has been promoted to Chief Information Officer, where he will continue to lead AI and technology strategy, product management, and innovation initiatives Brandon Zeller has joined as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, bringing broad experience from both government and law firm practice to manage the company's legal affairs

has joined as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, bringing broad experience from both government and law firm practice to manage the company's legal affairs Jessica Allspach has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, where she will continue to scale Milan's high-performing sales culture, training programs, and performance systems that support a consistent client experience across all markets

"This combination of fresh external perspective and proven internal leadership positions us perfectly for our next phase of growth. Christy, Omer, and Brandon bring invaluable expertise that will strengthen our strategic capabilities, while Kamron, Emily, and Jessica's promotions reflect our commitment to developing talent from within and recognizing those who have been instrumental to our success," said Clint Weiler, CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal . "With these leaders in place, we're equipped to further build on what sets Milan apart from other laser hair removal treatment clinics including our exclusive medical oversight with nurses on-staff in each location, advanced technology, and personalized protocols that offer permanent results."

The newly expanded leadership team comes during a period of significant growth for Milan Laser, which now operates more than 400 clinics across the country, with 14 new locations opening in 2025. The company continues to strengthen its infrastructure, technology, and people-first culture while advancing what sets Milan apart: an exclusive focus on laser hair removal, medically trained and board-certified staff, use of the gold-standard Candela GentleMax Pro laser with customized treatments for all skin types, and a lifetime guarantee via The Unlimited Package™. Milan offers laser hair removal across full-body, face, bikini, underarms and men's areas, backed by flexible payment options and a commitment to deliver safe, effective, affordable and personalized results rooted in trust and respect.

To learn more about Milan Laser Hair Removal, please visit www.milanlaser.com .

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider and the only national brand exclusively dedicated to laser hair removal. The company operates 400+ clinics across 38 states, supported by a growing team of 1,900+ medical and corporate professionals.

Milan performs more than 80,000 laser hair removal treatments every month, making it one of the most experienced providers in the U.S. All treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals using the FDA-cleared Candela GentleMax Pro, a leading dual-wavelength laser system designed for safe and effective results on all skin tones and genders.

Milan is known for its industry-leading Unlimited Package™, which offers one upfront price for all the treatments clients need plus free lifetime touch-ups, providing long-term value and lifelong results. With its medical oversight, exclusive focus on laser hair removal, and commitment to a safe, judgment-free experience, Milan continues to set the national standard for permanent hair reduction.

