Milan Laser Hair Removal Now Open in the Nashville Metro Area

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal opened its 61st location in Hendersonville, TN in the Glenbrook Shopping Center on August 23rd. Milan Laser is thrilled to expand into Tennessee, where they can offer the Nashville metro area an opportunity to get smooth, hair-free skin from the laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser.

Milan opened in 2012 as a single med spa offering various spa services like Botox, fillers, teeth whitening and injections. Our doctors quickly noticed how satisfied and delighted its laser hair removal clients were with the permanent results they received. So, in 2015 they made the bold decision to focus solely on laser hair removal treatments and made the transition from a med spa to a premier laser hair removal company. They are now the nation's experts in laser hair removal and the largest company in the country to exclusively offer laser hair removal services.

"We're the experts in laser hair removal because it's all we do," says Dr. Kristin Saxena, Chief Medical Officer at Milan Laser.

The Milan Difference:

Top Notch Providers - Only RN's, LPN's, nurse practitioners and certified laser technicians treat clients at Milan Laser. Each clinic is supervised by a state certified medical doctor and all the providers are "Candela Authorized Practitioners".

- Only RN's, LPN's, nurse practitioners and certified laser technicians treat clients at Milan Laser. Each clinic is supervised by a state certified medical doctor and all the providers are "Candela Authorized Practitioners". Candela GentleMax Pro - Not all lasers are created equal. The Candela is the fastest most effective laser on the market. It requires no sticky gels and has a built-in cryogen cooling spray that protects the skin and makes treatments more comfortable. It is a dual-wavelength Alex and ND:Yag laser that can be used to treat all skin tones from the fairest to the darkest complexions.

- Not all lasers are created equal. The Candela is the fastest most effective laser on the market. It requires no sticky gels and has a built-in cryogen cooling spray that protects the skin and makes treatments more comfortable. It is a dual-wavelength Alex and ND:Yag laser that can be used to treat all skin tones from the fairest to the darkest complexions. Custom Treatment Plans - A custom treatment plan is created for every client based on their unique skin tone and hair type. The providers at Milan Laser are also very familiar with the unique needs of PCOS, Folliculitis, Transgender, Bodybuilders, Professional Athletes and Active Military clientele.

- A custom treatment plan is created for every client based on their unique skin tone and hair type. The providers at Milan Laser are also very familiar with the unique needs of PCOS, Folliculitis, Transgender, Bodybuilders, Professional Athletes and Active Military clientele. The Unlimited Package™ - They don't sell individual sessions or packages. The Unlimited Package™ is included with every body-area purchased which assures you are hair-free for life at one affordable price, with no surprises!

- They don't sell individual sessions or packages. is included with every body-area purchased which assures you are hair-free for life at one affordable price, with no surprises! It's Affordable - The experts at Milan Laser can permanently remove hair from your body for less than the cost of a monthly wax. Milan offers no interest payment options that start as low as $29 per month, and everyone is approved.

- The experts at Milan Laser can permanently remove hair from your body for less than the cost of a monthly wax. offers no interest payment options that start as low as per month, and everyone is approved. #1 in Customer Satisfaction - 4.9 out of 5.0 on Google, Facebook and Yelp.

Milan Laser Hair Removal is excited to now be serving the Nashville metro area. To learn more about our newest location, our grand opening specials or to book a free consultation, visit www.milanlasernashville.com.

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Milan was founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors and is now the country's leading laser hair removal company with 61 locations nationwide. They are the experts in laser hair removal because at Milan... it's all they do! Milan Laser is headquartered in Omaha, NE. If you have questions for our experts, or want more information about Milan Laser Hair Removal check out www.milanlaser.com/press.

