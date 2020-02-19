Milani Cosmetics Teams up with the First Ladies of Hip-Hop, Salt-N-Pepa

Inspired by the '90s, Milani and Salt-N-Pepa have brought back the decade's attitude. From the CD-shaped eye/face palettes, matte lipsticks and lipliner, it's all about channeling the energy of the duo's confident and fun-loving spirit with pigmented and playful colors. The collection revives the bold and graphic images of Salt-N-Pepa wearing their celebrated eight ball jackets, as captured by legendary photographer, Janet Beekman. It includes:

The Hot, Kool and Vicious Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette ($19.99) : Twelve shade eye shadow (nine matte / three shimmer) "CD" palette with an illuminating champagne highlighter

Twelve shade eye shadow (nine matte / three shimmer) "CD" palette with an illuminating champagne highlighter The Very Necessary Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette ($19.99) : Multi-use "CD" palette with twelve bold eye shadows (four soft metallics, two mattes, two bold metallics, two shimmers, one pearlized shimmer, one pearl matte) with a shimmering golden highlighter

Multi-use "CD" palette with twelve bold eye shadows (four soft metallics, two mattes, two bold metallics, two shimmers, one pearlized shimmer, one pearl matte) with a shimmering golden highlighter The "Push It" Lip Kit ($11.99) : Universally flattering red lip liner and lipstick kit

Universally flattering red lip liner and lipstick kit The "Shoop" Lip Kit ($11.99) : Iconic '90s nude lip liner and matte lipstick kit

"Milani was one of the first brands to champion diversity and stand behind the mission of offering prestige quality to all," said Evelyn Wang, CMO of Milani Cosmetics. "Throughout their career, Salt-N-Pepa have achieved many notable 'firsts' – first female rap act to gold and platinum status; first female rap act to win a Grammy Award," added Wang. "It's been a collaboration that celebrates breaking barriers and true confidence. It was only fitting to launch during Black History Month and upcoming Women's History Month."

"Makeup has always been a form of self-expression for us. I love to experiment and play with different looks and have been a long-time Milani makeup user. My mother and sisters also use the brand so this partnership took things full circle," said Pepa (Sandra Denton). "Milani's message of diversity and inclusivity really resonated with us," Salt (Cheryl James) shared. "It was extremely important for us to create products that represent us and are accessible to our fan base."

The limited edition collection is available beginning February 16th, launching first on Ulta.com and milanicosmetics.com on February 20th. In-store distribution follows with the launch at Ulta on March 15th. Other availability includes Walgreens, CVS, HEB, and Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada. For more, click here: https://milani.la/3bMvnbr.

About Salt-N-Pepa

With a fire in their hearts to entertain, inspire, and slay the competition — Salt-N-Pepa emerged and kicked down the door of the male dominated hip-hop industry. They quickly became the first female rap group to attain platinum status, selling more than 12 million albums to date. Their brand of strong feminine artistry changed the hip-hop landscape and blazed a trail for numerous female artists. Industry accolades include: Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo/Group; various MTV Video Music Awards for Best Electronic Dance Music Video, Best Choreography, and Best R&B Video; and the "I Am Hip-Hop Icon Award" from BET.

About Milani Cosmetics

Devoted to absolute individuality, Milani Cosmetics is a leading masstige brand that creates luxury quality beauty products for every shade, attitude and expression. Born in East Los Angeles, Milani also has a devoted following around the world. All products are proudly cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified.

