MILANO CORTINA 2026 AND ON LOCATION UNVEIL EXCLUSIVE WINTER OLYMPIC HOSPITALITY OFFERINGS

Experience the Olympic Winter Games Like Never Before Through the Official Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Hospitality Programme, Available Now

MILAN, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Milano Cortina 2026 and On Location, the Official and Exclusive Hospitality Provider for the Olympic & Paralympic Games, revealed its collection of unparalleled packages for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. These once-in-a-lifetime hospitality experiences are available for purchase beginning today at www.hospitality.milanocortina2026.org. This marks the first time in history that a hospitality programme of this calibre and scope will be offered for the Olympic Winter Games. This is also the first time in history Milan will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and its joint host city, Cortina d'Ampezzo, has not hosted the Games since 1956. This is truly a once-in-a-generation moment to see the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in this magnificent setting.

Olympic Ticket-Inclusive Hospitality Packages provide either shared or private in-venue hospitality spaces with world-class food, beverage and service, before, during and/or after the ticketed Olympic event of the customer's choice. As ever, the hospitality lounges will represent the rich culture and cuisine of the host country, with cosy cabin and chalet décor, and mouthwatering Italian food from the region's top chefs to create a genuine alpine hospitality experience. Premium hospitality options are also available for the historic and highly anticipated Opening and Closing Ceremonies, taking place in Milano and Verona, respectively.

The Overnight Packages include flexible dates and ticket-inclusive hospitality package options with guaranteed accommodation for two, three, or four nights, along with a transportation solution and on-site service to answer any questions along the way. These packages are designed to secure high-quality lodging in quaint Italian villages and simplify travel across the region's stunning mountainous terrain. Each Overnight Package includes a ticket to an Olympic sporting event, paired with an array of in-venue hospitality options.

For those looking for personalised Olympic Winter Games hospitality services, Custom Programmes unlock premium accommodation, dedicated and private transportation for a seamless journey to and from Olympic sporting events even in the most remote venues, exclusive programming, high-touch services from a team of Olympic and Paralympic Games experts, in addition to tickets to attend a sporting session. Whether it's touring the Duomo of Milan with a private guide, exploring the majestic valleys of the Dolomites by helicopter, or meeting a former athlete or paralympic athlete during an event as part of our hospitality programme, these ticket-inclusive hospitality packages will be curated to meet specific interests and priorities all while highlighting Italy's rich culture.

All packages include tickets to a Winter Olympic sporting event or Ceremonies.

Will Whiston, Executive Vice President of Olympic and Paralympic Games for On Location, comments: "Following the tremendous success of our hospitality programme at the Olympic & Paralympic Games Paris 2024, we are excited to bring the refined elegance of Northern Italy to our offerings for Milano Cortina 2026. On Location will help customers traveling between multiple sporting events and cities navigate the unique weather and terrain needed for these Games through our amazing luxury travel and accommodation packages."

"The quality of hospitality we will offer for Milano Cortina 2026 has never been seen before at the Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games, or any winter sporting event in Italy," added Emilio Pozzi, Managing Director of On Location Italy. "We are proud to be the first to execute this level of experience in the nation's history and show the world the exquisite culture, cuisine and landscapes of Italy."

The Milano Cortina 2026 Hospitality Programme, along with the Milano Cortina 2026 Ticketing Programme, are the only official and secure sources for purchasing tickets and hospitality packages with tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. By buying tickets or hospitality packages outside official channels, buyers run the risk that tickets or packages will not be delivered or will be cancelled by the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee in accordance with the terms and conditions.

