The Milbank team was led by Global Corporate partner Dean Sattler, with partner Roland Hlawaty and associates Francisco R. Nuñez, Gabrielle DiBernardi, Hannah Hwang and Lauren Salter providing corporate advice, partner Max Goodman and associate Michael Goon providing tax advice, partner Joel Krasnow and associate Kelly Barley providing employment, compensation and benefits advice, and special counsel Nathaniel Browand providing advice with respect to intellectual property matters.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. For more information please visit www.milbank.com.

For more information on our Latin America practice, please visit Milbank Latin America.

CONTACT: Jocelyn De Carvalho, (212) 530-5509, jdecarvalho@milbank.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milbank-advises-arrow-electronics-inc-on-acquisition-of-engineering-firm-e-infochips-300580169.html

SOURCE Milbank

Related Links

https://www.milbank.com

