Milbank Continues Private Equity Growth with Addition of Paul Bennett

News provided by

Milbank LLP

02 Oct, 2023, 17:01 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Paul Bennett IV as a partner in the firm's Global Corporate/M&A Group in New York. Mr. Bennett focuses his practice on advising private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on mergers and acquisitions.

"Paul is an experienced and talented private equity lawyer, and his addition will further strengthen our private equity and M&A practices," Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman said. "We are delighted to welcome him to Milbank." 

Continue Reading
Paul Bennett
Paul Bennett

Mr. Bennett has extensive experience advising clients across a range of industries, including technology, manufacturing and healthcare, on public and private strategic M&A transactions, recapitalizations and buybacks, as well as on corporate governance matters and public company reporting obligations.

"Paul's arrival marks another step in the continued strategic expansion of Milbank's private equity practice," said Dean W. Sattler, practice group leader for the firm's Corporate/M&A Group. "His arrival will help Milbank continue to serve clients at the highest level, and we are looking forward to working with him."

Mr. Bennett most recently was a partner at a global law firm and previously worked at other international firms. He received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College and his law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

"Milbank brings together the best in the industry, giving me the opportunity to work with impactful clients on innovative issues," Mr. Bennett said. "I look forward to working with my new partners both in New York and globally."

Milbank has significantly expanded its global corporate, M&A and private equity capabilities over the past few years, including the most recent addition of partners Derek Winokur and Edward Lemanowicz, a team of 30 attorneys in London including partners Jordan SimpsonJames McClymont and Andrew Nuthall, as well as London partners Lisa O'Neill and Andrej Wolf; partners Richard PresuttiAndrew FadaleAntonio Diaz-Albertini and Neil Whoriskey in New York; partners Barbara Mayer-Trautmann and Markus Muhs in Germany; partners Andrew WhanNeeraj BudhwaniDavide Mencacci and John Bona in Hong Kong; and partner David Cho in Seoul.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit www.milbank.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram

SOURCE Milbank LLP

Also from this source

Milbank Strengthens Litigation & Arbitration Group with Addition of Leading White Collar Partner and Former Federal Prosecutor Nola Heller

Milbank Expands Private Equity and M&A Practices with Addition of Derek Winokur and Edward Lemanowicz

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.