Milbank Elects Atara Miller and Suhrud Mehta to Executive Committee

The Executive Committee is charged with the management of the firm, including overseeing firm standards for client service, quality of legal services, civic responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion, and professional development. The Committee is also responsible for managing change in a rapidly moving business environment and during challenging times, which Milbank has done successfully since its founding.

"Our firm has had tremendous success and we couldn't have achieved it without the concerted efforts of our dedicated Executive Committee, lawyers and business services team," said Chairman Scott A. Edelman. "I thank Stacey and David for their many contributions while serving on the Executive Committee and look forward to working with Atara and Suhrud."

Ms. Miller, based in the New York office, joined Milbank in 2001 and was elected partner in 2012. She has served on a number of committees, and currently chairs the firm's Women's Initiative Committee. She is also a member of the Hiring and Strategic Planning Committees. Ms. Miller has a track record of success in complex commercial matters and bankruptcy-related litigation. She has extensive experience trying cases and also managing disputes out of court and in mediation. Known for exceptional client service and attention to detail, she represents some of the most distinguished financial institutions, corporations and individuals in class actions, securities and breach of fiduciary duty actions. She has tried jury and non-jury trials in federal courts across the country.

Ms. Miller received her law degree from McGill University with great distinction. In 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, she was named in Benchmark Litigation's "40 and Under Hot List," which honors the achievements of the nation's most accomplished legal partners under the age of forty. Benchmark Litigation has also recognized her as a "Future Star" in Litigation. In 2017 and 2018, Legal 500 named Ms. Miller a Next Generation Lawyer in the area of General Commercial Disputes. In 2016, she was recognized as "one of the top media and entertainment attorneys under the age of 40" by Law360 as part of its annual "Rising Stars" series.

"I'm honored to be elected by my peers to serve on the Executive Committee," said Ms. Miller. "I look forward to working with my partners, colleagues and clients to continue to succeed and grow together."

Mr. Mehta joined Milbank in 2000 and was elected partner in 2006. He serves as co-managing partner in London and is the co-chair of the firm's Global Leveraged Finance Group.

Mr. Mehta received a first class law degree from Downing College, Cambridge University. In 2021, Financial News and Private Equity News named him to the inaugural list of "20 Most Influential in Legal Services" in Europe where he is recognized as "one of the best-known leveraged finance lawyers in Europe." He has been recognized as a leader in his field by a number of journals, including Chambers UK (where he is ranked in Band 1), Legal 500, and Legal Business (where in 2009 he was named as one of the "stars of the future").

"I am humbled to be elected to serve on the Executive Committee by my colleagues and I look forward to working with partners across the firm," said Mr. Mehta.

