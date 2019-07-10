Milbank's European Leveraged Finance and Capital Markets Team Grows with Addition of New Partner in London

LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP is pleased to announce that Sarbajeet Nag will join the London office as a partner in the European Leveraged Finance & Capital Markets Group. Mr. Nag has advised on some of the most significant leveraged finance transactions in the European market and has a wide range of experience in leveraged buyouts and other types of complex financings for private equity sponsors, investment banks and companies.

"We're delighted to add another leveraged finance partner to our London offering, further enhancing our ability in London and globally to provide our clients access to unrivalled depth and breadth in complex finance matters," said Milbank Chairman Scott A. Edelman. "Sarbajeet is a go-to person for complex debt financings for private equity sponsors, investment banks and corporates, and his experience fits very well with our London team and our client base."

"Sarbajeet is highly respected for his experience advising on premier pan-European and transatlantic leveraged finance transactions," added Suhrud Mehta, Co-Managing Partner of Milbank's London office. "His strengths are an excellent addition to our thriving leveraged finance and capital markets practice as we continue to advise on market-leading transactions across Europe, including (in 2019) Inmarsat, IFCO Systems, Elior Areas, CEPSA and Forgital, among others. We are thrilled to welcome Sarbajeet to the team and to the firm."

Mr. Nag joins Milbank as the latest addition to the firm's growing European Leveraged Finance and Capital Markets Group in London, which includes approximately 42 attorneys (six partners, six counsel and a team of associates). Mr. Nag joins the firm from Allen & Overy and previously worked at Credit Suisse in the leveraged finance and sponsors group. He received his B.A., LL.B. from the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Calcutta, India.

Mr. Nag noted: "What attracted me to Milbank is the firm's strong reputation in finance and global platform coupled with its leading integrated finance practices across leveraged finance, capital markets, structured finance, project and complex credit products. I look forward to joining my new colleagues."

Milbank's European Leveraged Finance and Capital Markets Group is recognized globally as one of the few truly integrated providers of cross-border legal advice across the capital structure, with a longstanding tradition of advising on high-profile and "first-of-a kind" financings. Milbank's team is consistently top-ranked by leading industry journals, including IFLR, Euromoney, Chambers and Legal 500.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives.

To learn more about Milbank and its attorneys, please visit www.milbank.com

Contact: Jocelyn De Carvalho, Public Relations Manager; +1.212.530.5509; jdecarvalho@milbank.com

SOURCE Milbank

Related Links

https://www.milbank.com

