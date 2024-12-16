Milberg Class Action Against Expedia, Securitas; Ex-Employee Charged with Voyeurism

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Expedia Group Inc. and Securitas Security Services USA Inc. (collectively, "Defendants") alleging negligent conduct and breached duty of care after a former employee – Marcelo F. Vargas-Fernandez – was arrested and charged with first-degree voyeurism.

The plaintiff and class are represented by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman ("Milberg").

Plaintiff and Washington resident, Jane Doe, claims to have suffered "dramatically" after her former co-worker, Vargas-Fernandez, planted multiple spy cameras in restrooms and other private settings at Expedia Group's headquarters, where the two worked together.

Filed in King County Superior Court on Friday, the Milberg class action seeks to hold Expedia and its hired on-site security services provider – Securitas – liable for violation of privacy.

According to the complaint, "the cameras in the Expedia Group bathrooms were specifically aimed at the toilet in all-gender single occupancy restrooms, allowing [Vargas-Fernandez] to view the private use and genitalia of restroom users."

Vargas-Fernandez was arrested on February 1, 2024 and charged with four counts of first-degree voyeurism in King County, Washington.

Several Expedia employees claim to have reported the concerning discovery of cameras in Expedia bathrooms to Securitas staff as early as December 2023.

In one instance, an Expedia vanpool driver noticed what he believed to be a camera underneath a bathroom sink while using the toilet. Upon further search, he discovered a similar device in an adjacent bathroom. The employee conveyed his findings to a Securitas staff member at the security desk and the matter was reported.

However, Securitas supervisors took no action, even deciding against removing the devices, as they were assumed to be "music" apparatuses or "battery backup for the soap dispensers." Another employee would discover the same camera devices in mid-January.

As a result, "dozens of individuals fell victim to Mr. Vargas-Fernandez's voyeurism from December 4, 2023 to January 11, 2024, totaling 39 days," not including the alleged "months" of recording before the cameras were first discovered.

Following the arrest and the execution of a search warrant, plaintiff Jane Doe was advised by a Seattle Police Department officer that Mr. Vargas-Fernandez's computer contained a digital folder labeled with her name, which contained identifiable video recordings of her while using the restroom.

The plaintiff asserts the defendants failed to "adequately monitor and maintain the premises," leading to a myriad of physical and emotional damages suffered by the victims, including Jane Doe herself.

According to the complaint, the class is believed to include over 60 victims.

"Sadly, Expedia and Securitas refuse to take responsibility for their role in enabling this reprehensible conduct. We look forward to getting our client and the other victims their day in Court," said Milberg Senior Partner Gary Klinger, who represents the plaintiff and class.

Milberg seeks damages, injunctive relief, declaratory judgments, costs, attorneys' fees, and more on behalf of the victims.

Victims and witnesses with knowledge of the events are encouraged to contact Gary Klinger directly.

