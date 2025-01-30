Milberg Pursues Arbitration Claims on Behalf of Optimum Subscribers

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milberg attorneys are pursuing arbitration claims against cable operator Altice USA on behalf of more than a million tristate Optimum subscribers who have lost access to MSG Networks since the new year.

Following unsuccessful negotiations, the agreement between Altice USA and MSG Networks expired at midnight on New Year's Eve, resulting in a blackout of the regional sports channels across the cable provider's lineup.

Notwithstanding the loss of content, Altice USA has continued to charge Optimum subscribers for the premium services and programming they are no longer able to access. Customers report their live programming of New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils games have been replaced with a message indicating the channels are no longer carried by Optimum.

Adding insult to injury, Altice USA has not offered any automatic rebate, refund or other remuneration to its impacted customers - despite nearing the second month of lost programming - following recent increases in the cable provider's subscription prices for new and current customers.

The increase applies to Optimum channel packages that once included MSG Networks.

As a result, Milberg attorneys are actively pursuing arbitration claims on behalf of Optimum subscribers who have been, and continue to be, wronged by the cable provider's conduct.

The Milberg team includes Senior Partner Gary M. Klinger and Associate Heather Lopez.

Affected Optimum subscribers who reside in New Jersey, New York, or Connecticut are encouraged to contact Milberg to explore their legal options.

About Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC

For over 50 years, Milberg and its affiliates have been fighting to protect victims' rights and have recovered over $50 billion for clients. A pioneer in class action litigation, Milberg is widely recognized as a leader in defending the rights of victims of corporate wrongdoing.

Media Contact:

Karine Lim

[email protected]

SOURCE Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC