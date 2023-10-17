Milberg Responds to Motion to Dismiss Puerto Rico Climate Change Lawsuit

News provided by

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the motion filed by Big Oil and Big Coal defendants to dismiss the climate change racketeering complaint brought by the municipalities of Puerto Rico, Milberg is expressing our profound concern and disappointment at the ongoing tactics of these companies to evade responsibility.

Continue Reading

The people of Puerto Rico, along with countless others across the globe, have suffered great personal and financial costs due to intensifying climate change. As described in Milberg's lawsuit, a direct scientific correlation can be drawn between the deceptive practices of the biggest polluters and catastrophic weather events that have become the norm in recent years. 

The historically strong 2017 Atlantic hurricane season devastated the Commonwealth, and evidence indicates that the fossil fuel industry's deceit and obfuscation of climate science played a significant role in exacerbating these storms. Shell's 1998 memo, titled "There is no alternative," accurately predicted a series of storm-related lawsuits against fossil fuel companies, underscoring the depth of knowledge they had about the potential consequences of their actions—and the extent of their misdirection.

"To seek dismissal of this complaint shows a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of our planet, its inhabitants, and scientific consensus," said Milberg Partner Marc Grossman. "Despite decades of evidence pointing to the harmful effects of their products, these corporations continue to deny and deflect, rather than taking responsibility and working towards a sustainable future." 

Milberg stands with the municipalities of Puerto Rico and will work tirelessly to ensure Big Oil and Big Coal are held accountable for externalizing the costs of fossil fuel pollution. We are confident that, as the case unfolds, the weight of evidence will unequivocally show the conspiracy carried out by these industries. The path of destruction they have paved, driven by an insatiable thirst for profit that borders on the inhumane, must be exposed for what it truly is: a grave threat to our shared future.

Milberg remains resolute in our commitment to expose the history of deception by Big Oil and Big Coal. Puerto Rico is the canary in the coal mine for climate change, and this case is a bellwether for the future of climate litigation and environmental justice. We look forward to presenting our case in court and have faith that justice will prevail.

About Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC:
For over 50 years, Milberg and its affiliates have been fighting to protect victims' rights and have recovered over $50 billion for clients. A pioneer in class action litigation, Milberg is widely recognized as a leader in defending the rights of victims of corporate wrongdoing.

Media Contact:
Karine Lim
[email protected]

SOURCE Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC

Also from this source

Milberg Lawsuit Accuses Google of Misleading TrueView Advertisers

Milberg Lawsuit Accuses Google of Misleading TrueView Advertisers

If a video advertisement autoplays for a bot on an unlisted webpage, does anyone hear it? Milberg is seeking Google clients who paid to run TrueView...
Milberg Helps Reach Groundbreaking Settlement in Kingston Coal Ash Lawsuits

Milberg Helps Reach Groundbreaking Settlement in Kingston Coal Ash Lawsuits

Workers sickened during the cleanup of the catastrophic 2008 coal ash spill in East Tennessee have reached a confidential settlement with Jacobs...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.