Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP and Bellavia Blatt, P.C. Appointed As Counsel On Behalf of Car Dealers In Antitrust Class Action

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19, 2017, Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP and Bellavia Blatt P.C. launched a nationwide class action accusing CDK Global, LLC ("CDK") and The Reynolds and Reynolds Company ("Reynolds") of federal and state antitrust violations, seeking damages and injunctive relief for a class of automobile dealers. Numerous dealership cases were subsequently filed nationwide. These cases, along with other cases brought by vendors serving dealerships, were consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Chicago) by the United States Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.
The first action on behalf of auto dealerships was filed by Milberg Tadler and Bellavia Blatt, and alleged that defendants engaged in a conspiracy allocating market share, reducing competition, and fixing, raising, maintaining and/or stabilizing prices in the market for the provision of data management systems ("DMS") to the retail automotive industry and in the related subsidiary market for the provision of services for extracting, formatting, integrating, and organizing the data housed on the DMS.
On April 16, 2018, after considering competing motions from various firms, the Honorable Amy J. St. Eve appointed Peggy J. Wedgworth of Milberg Tadler as sole Interim Lead Class Counsel for the dealerships.
Speaking for Milberg Tadler, Ms. Wedgworth stated, "We are honored by this appointment and are looking forward to leading this important litigation on behalf of the tens of thousands of automobile dealerships whose interests are at stake. We will be prosecuting this matter vigorously with the aid of the able Plaintiffs' Steering Committee and other counsel appointed by the Court."
In addition, Len Bellavia of Bellavia Blatt was appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, along with other firms. Mr. Bellavia noted, "Having devoted my decades-long legal practice to representing dealerships, we will aggressively champion their interests in this litigation."
Milberg Tadler's lawyers have represented consumers, investors and businesses, in important cases for over four decades, and serve as lead counsel in numerous courts throughout the United States.
Bellavia Blatt, P.C. is a leading firm representing automobile dealerships nationwide in a variety of business matters and litigations.
