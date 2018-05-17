Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff's Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation

MTPG attorney Ariana Tadler received appointment to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee established by the court to advance the judicial interests of efficiency in the large and complex case, and to protect the interests of the proposed class. The Case was consolidated in the Northern District of California in April.

In addition, Ms. Tadler was appointed to the Offensive Discovery and ESI Coordination Committee. Discovery regarding the engineering of the iPhone and the iOS updates likely will be technical and complex. Ms. Tadler is widely regarded as a leader in the eDiscovery space. Her firm's e-Discovery practice has moved this technology forward to law, and she has worked to educate the bench and the bar in its complexities.

Milberg Tadler's lawyers have represented consumers, investors and businesses, in important cases for over four decades, and serve as lead counsel in numerous courts throughout the United States.

