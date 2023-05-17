Milburn Flooring Launches New Website

COPIAGUE, N.Y., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milburn Flooring's website has been refurbished and launched with exciting new features. A Room Visualizer was added to increase customer engagement and to support the sales team in their efforts to drive conversation. Milburn Flooring has a Quick Ship program which stocks popular flooring to cut down on lead times and accommodate immediate installations. All Quick Ship products are available with instant results in the visualizer. The sales team can utilize this as a tool, or a customer can operate it themselves. Simply take a picture of a space in need of flooring on an iPhone or Android and upload it into the visualizer and populate with a Quick Ship product. Users can get an instant rendering of what the room will look like with product that can be installed immediately. They can also utilize the image slider to compare two products at once if needed. Preloaded room scenes are also available to use if there isn't a photo to upload. Customers can buy confidently, knowing the products will match and suit their space.

milburnflooring.com Room Visualizer

As a federal government supplier on GSA contract, Milburn Flooring takes pride in their ability to connect federal purchasing agents with the most cost-effective and high-quality commercial flooring products. A GSA purchasing account for verified government employees is available through milburnflooring.com. A login is provided upon authentication. All products listed are on Milburn's GSA Schedule contract number 47QSMA22D08NK. Recommended products are also listed to aid agents in other items that may be needed on a job.

As a company that prides themselves in performing quality service, Milburn Flooring has a dedicated team that captures their work. Enhancing the photo galleries was essential for them to optimally showcase the scope of installation they are equipped to perform. A before and after slider is an available tool that provides instant visual comparisons showcasing what took place at the job. The video player presents Milburn's services with a variety of clips including time-lapse footage.

Other notable key features are a news and testimonial section, job application portal, marketing resources portal, and social media post highlight reel. Each feature serves to enhance the overall user experience and help customers gain a better understanding of the scope of services Milburn Flooring is able to produce.

Milburn Flooring is the leading installer of commercial flooring for over 60 years and has become a top provider to facility directors, building managers, general contractors, and architects. As a full-service flooring contractor, they can assist with everything from product selection and design to installation and maintenance. Providing quality products, expert installation, and superior customer service for all types of commercial flooring, their exceptional products and services have earned Milburn Flooring the recognition as a top performer in the industry and why more than 90% of business comes from repeat customers and referrals.

