Mild Cognitive Impairment Market is Predicted to Advance at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2034 | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the mild cognitive impairment market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034), owing to the rise in the launch of emerging therapies and healthcare spending globally.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, mild cognitive impairment emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for mild cognitive impairment was found to be USD 2.8 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

The United States accounted for the highest market size of MCI, approximately 52% of the total market size in 7MM in 2023, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2023, among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI, representing 42% of the total cases. Analysis by DelveInsight's experts indicates that the overall diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI are expected to rise in the coming years.

Leading mild cognitive impairment companies such as Alzheon, AriBio, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AgeneBio, Anavex Life Sciences, TauRx Therapeutics, AC Immune, Johnson & Johnson, and others are developing novel mild cognitive impairment drugs that can be available in the mild cognitive impairment market in the coming years.

The promising mild cognitive impairment therapies in the pipeline include Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801), Mirodenafil (AR1001), Remternetug (LY3372993), Semaglutide (NN6535), Levetiracetam (AGB101), Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73), Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237, ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056, and others.

In July 2024, the US FDA approved KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL), an Alzheimer's therapy developed by Eli Lilly for adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, including MCI and mild dementia with confirmed amyloid pathology.

In October 2024, AgeneBio announced that its Phase 2B trial of AGB101 demonstrated a 40% reduction in clinical decline and significant slowing of entorhinal cortex atrophy in non-carriers of the ApoE-4 allele with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease, compared to placebo. Results of the HOPE4MCI trial to date provide strong support for further testing of AGB101 in patients with MCI due to AD who are non-carriers of ApoE-4. AgeneBio is currently completing an extension of this study in the United States (NCT05986721).

In December 2024, Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73) received EMA filing acceptance for treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The Submission was based on favorable ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 trial results in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

As of December 2024, TauRx continues to liaise with both the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) regarding the company's UK Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM), a 4 mg oral tablet for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI-AD) and mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Overview

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) refers to a noticeable decline in cognitive abilities, such as memory and thinking, that is more severe than expected for a person's age but not severe enough to interfere significantly with daily activities. MCI can be a precursor to more serious conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, but not everyone with MCI will develop dementia.

The causes of MCI vary, with potential factors including aging, genetics, brain injury, or conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or depression. The symptoms of MCI often involve frequent memory lapses, such as forgetting names, appointments, or recent events. Individuals may also experience difficulty with tasks that require planning and organization.

Diagnosis typically involves a thorough evaluation that includes medical history, cognitive tests, neuroimaging (like MRI or CT scans), and sometimes biomarkers to rule out other conditions. Neuropsychological testing can help assess the extent of cognitive decline and differentiate MCI from normal age-related changes.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Epidemiology Segmentation

The mild cognitive impairment epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current mild cognitive impairment patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The mild cognitive impairment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI

Mild Cognitive Impairment Treatment Market

Currently, there is scarcity of approved treatment specifically for mild cognitive impairment, and the focus is on symptom management and addressing risk factors. Recommendations typically include lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, cognitive activities, and social interaction, which can help maintain cognitive function and possibly slow decline. Some medications used for Alzheimer's disease may be prescribed off-label for MCI, though evidence supporting their effectiveness in this group is limited.

Despite these efforts, there are notable gaps in MCI management. A major challenge is the absence of clear diagnostic biomarkers, which causes variability in diagnosis and complicates the development of targeted therapies. There is also a need for interventions that can delay or prevent the progression to dementia, along with personalized treatment plans that account for the diverse MCI subtypes and underlying conditions. Furthermore, there is a lack of specialized support services for individuals with MCI and their caregivers, including access to cognitive rehabilitation and community-based resources.

Sometimes, doctors prescribe cholinesterase inhibitors to MCI patients primarily experiencing memory loss. These drugs, approved for Alzheimer's disease, have shown mixed results in clinical trials for MCI. Looking forward, there are promising opportunities to address the unmet needs in MCI management, though more research and development are needed. Advancements in neuroimaging and biomarker discovery could improve early detection and tracking of disease progression.

Approved by the US FDA in January 2023, LEQEMBI (lecanemab) from Biogen and Eisai targets amyloid beta-protein in MCI treatment. This IV-administered monoclonal antibody secured Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations in 2021. It also received priority review status in the US, underscoring its clinical relevance. KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt), developed by Eli Lilly, is an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody that received FDA approval in July 2024 for treating early Alzheimer's, including individuals with MCI or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's. Administered via intravenous infusion, the drug specifically targets amyloid plaques, aiming to slow disease progression. KISUNLA initially received US FDA BTD in 2021, highlighting its potential to address unmet needs in MCI.

The treatment landscape for MCI presents a notable gap, underscoring a critical need for innovative therapeutic approaches. Existing therapies primarily focus on alleviating symptoms rather than targeting the root causes, highlighting the demand for more specific and effective treatments. Advancing new therapies is crucial for enhancing patient outcomes and offering sustainable management solutions for individuals impacted by MCI. This urgency is reflected in the strong pipeline of MCI's therapies and the competition among various companies to bring their products to market.

Ongoing drug development efforts are focusing on novel therapeutic targets and disease-modifying treatments to help maintain cognitive function. Additionally, digital health technologies, including mobile apps and wearable devices, present possibilities for remote monitoring and tailored interventions in MCI care. Collaborative efforts among academia, industry, and regulatory bodies are essential to push research forward, foster innovation, and apply scientific discoveries to clinical practice.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801): Alzheon

Mirodenafil (AR1001): AriBio

Remternetug (LY3372993): Eli Lilly

Semaglutide (NN6535): Novo Nordisk

Levetiracetam (AGB101): AgeneBio

Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73): Anavex Life Sciences

Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237: TauRx Therapeutics

ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056: AC Immune SA/Johnson & Johnson

Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Dynamics

The mild cognitive impairment market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. As the global population ages, the incidence of MCI, which often serves as a precursor to conditions like Alzheimer's disease, is on the rise, creating a greater demand for early diagnosis and intervention. Technological advancements in imaging and biomarkers are improving diagnostic accuracy, enabling healthcare providers to detect MCI at earlier stages.

Additionally, increasing awareness of MCI and its potential progression to more severe cognitive disorders is driving the adoption of treatments aimed at slowing its progression. Research and development in pharmacological therapies, coupled with a focus on personalized medicine, are also fueling market growth. Lastly, government initiatives and funding for research on cognitive disorders and dementia are further contributing to the expansion of the MCI market.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the mild cognitive impairment market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the mild cognitive impairment market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the mild cognitive impairment market. One of the key challenges is the difficulty in early diagnosis and differentiation between MCI and other neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, which can delay treatment and intervention. Additionally, there is a lack of standardized diagnostic criteria and biomarkers, making it harder for healthcare providers to accurately identify and manage MCI.

The mild cognitive impairment market is also constrained by limited treatment options, with most interventions focusing on symptom management rather than disease modification. This creates a gap in patient expectations and a lack of physician confidence in available therapies. Furthermore, reimbursement issues and the high costs of innovative treatments add financial pressures, limiting patient access to care. Lastly, stigma and awareness issues surrounding cognitive decline can result in patients being reluctant to seek early medical attention, further complicating the market landscape.

These barriers highlight the need for improved diagnostic tools, targeted therapies, and broader patient education to advance the MCI market.

Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Mild Cognitive Impairment Market CAGR 11.6 % Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Size in 2023 USD 2.8 Billion Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Companies Alzheon, AriBio, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AgeneBio, Anavex Life Sciences, TauRx Therapeutics, Araclon Biotech, AC Immune, Johnson & Johnson, and others Key Pipeline Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapies Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801), Mirodenafil (AR1001), Remternetug (LY3372993), Semaglutide (NN6535), Levetiracetam (AGB101), Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73), Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237, ABvac40, ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056, and others

Scope of the Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Mild Cognitive Impairment current marketed and emerging therapies

Mild Cognitive Impairment current marketed and emerging therapies Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Mild Cognitive Impairment Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Mild Cognitive Impairment Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) in 2034 4 Methodology of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction to Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) 7.2 Classification of MCI 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Risk Factors 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.6.1 Diagnostic Algorithm 7.6.2 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.6.2.1 Practice Guideline Update Summary: MCI by American Academy of Neurology 7.6.2.2 MCI: The Manchester Consensus 7.6.2.3 German Society of Neurology Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cognitive Impairment and Affective Disorders in People with Parkinson's Disease: New Spotlights on Diagnostic Procedures and Non-Pharmacological Interventions 7.6.2.4 The Italian Guideline "Diagnosis and treatment of Dementia and MCI" 7.6.2.5 The Japanese MCI Screen for Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders 7.7 Treatment and Management 7.7.1.1 Pharmacologic Treatments for MCI 7.7.1.2 Non-Pharmacologic Interventions 7.7.1.3 Lifestyle Modifications for MCI 7.7.2 Treatment Algorithm 7.7.3 Treatment Guidelines 7.7.3.1 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Guideline on Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) 7.7.3.2 British Association for Psychopharmacology (BAP) 2006 Guideline 8 Patient Journey 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.2.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's Disease 9.2.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease 9.2.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI 9.2.3.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Parkinson's Disease 9.2.3.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI due to Alzheimer's Disease 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease in the US 9.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the US 9.4.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.5.1 Germany 9.5.1.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease in Germany 9.5.1.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Germany 9.5.1.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in Germany 9.5.2 France 9.5.2.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease in France 9.5.2.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in France 9.5.2.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in France 9.5.3 Italy 9.5.3.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease in Italy 9.5.3.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Italy 9.5.3.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in Italy 9.5.4 Spain 9.5.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease in Spain 9.5.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Spain 9.5.4.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in Spain 9.5.5. The UK 9.5.5.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease in the UK 9.5.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in the UK 9.5.5.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in the UK 9.6 Japan 9.6.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease in Japan 9.6.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alzheimer's Disease in Japan 9.6.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MCI in Japan 10 Marketed Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Drugs 10.2 LEQEMBI (lecanemab): Biogen Inc./Eisai Co., Ltd. 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 KISUNLA (Donanemab): Eli Lilly and Company 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.3.5 Safety and Efficacy 11 Emerging Drug Profiles 11.1 Key Cross Competition of Emerging Drugs 11.2 Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801): Alzheon Inc. 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Mirodenafil (AR1001): AriBio Co., Ltd. 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3.5 Analyst Views 11.4 Remternetug (LY3372993): Eli Lilly 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Clinical Trial Information 11.4.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.4 Analyst Views 11.5 Semaglutide (NN6535): Novo Nordisk 11.5.1 Product Description 11.5.2 Clinical Trial Information 11.5.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.5.4 Analyst Views 11.6 Levetiracetam (AGB101): AgeneBio, Inc. 11.6.1 Product Description 11.6.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.6.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.6.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.6.5 Analyst Views 11.7 Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73): Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 11.7.1 Product Description 11.7.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.7.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.7.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.7.5 Analyst Views 11.8 Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237: TauRx Therapeutics 11.8.1 Product Description 11.8.2 Other Developmental Activity 11.8.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.8.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.8.5 Analyst's Views 11.9 ABvac40: Araclon Biotech S.L. 11.9.1 Product Description 11.9.2 Other Development Activities 11.9.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.9.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.9.5 Analyst Views 11.10 ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056: AC Immune SA/Johnson & Johnson 11.10.1 Product Description 11.10.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.10.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.10.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.10.5 Analysts' Views 12 Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Market Outlook 12.4 Conjoint Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of MCI in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of MCI by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of MCI in the United States 12.7.1 Total Market Size of MCI 12.7.2 Market Size of MCI by Therapies in the United States 12.8 Market Size of MCI in EU4 and the UK 12.8.1 Market Size of MCI in Germany 12.8.1.1 Total Market Size of MCI 12.8.1.2 Market Size of MCI by Therapies in Germany 12.8.2 Market Size of MCI in France 12.8.2.1 Total Market Size of MCI 12.8.2.2 Market Size of MCI by Therapies in France 12.8.3 Market Size of MCI in Italy 12.8.3.1 Total Market Size of MCI 12.8.3.2 Market Size of MCI by Therapies in Italy 12.8.4 Market Size of MCI in Spain 12.8.4.1 Total Market Size of MCI 12.8.4.2 Market Size of MCI by Therapies in Spain 12.8.5 Market Size of MCI in the UK 12.8.5.1 Total Market Size of MCI 12.8.5.2 Market Size of MCI by Therapies in the UK 12.9 Market Size of MCI in Japan 12.9.1 Total Market Size of MCI 12.9.2 Market Size of MCI by Therapies in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Unmet Needs 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.1.1 Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.2.1 Germany 16.2.2 France 16.2.3 Italy 16.2.4 Spain 16.2.5 The United Kingdom 16.3 Japan 16.3.1 MHLW 17 Appendix 17.1 Bibliography 17.2 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17.3 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer

