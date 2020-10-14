Mild cognitive impairment must be counterattacked early, explains a new video from MCI911.com

Fight mild cognitive impairment "on the beach". Don't let it move inland and dig Alzheimer's bunkers in the brain. Tweet this

Dr. Norins says it is common sense that a destructive process like MCI should be "nipped in the bud", when it is possibly reversible, before it progresses to the widespread wreckage seen in brains from AD victims. However, he points out that most of the over 200 drug trials so far have studied patients deep into AD. Few if any compounds or tactics tested have focused on patients with early MCI.

Despite this situation, Dr. Norins says numerous studies hint or show that many substances and activities might bolster cognition at the MCI stage.

Why haven't these promising cognition findings become widely tried? He blames two factors: (1) The focus on amyloid in late AD has gobbled up most of the AD research monies available, and (2) AD advocacy "propaganda" has had a soporific effect, convincing patients and their caregivers that those afflicted with AD are "living with it". This is medically soft-pedaling it, Dr. Norins says, because every day a little more brain degeneration is occurring in them. So, he says, it is more honest and accurate to say "All AD patients are presently on Death Row, awaiting execution." He believes once this reality sinks in, public activism and agitation will demand a faster cure for MCI and AD, as happened with AIDS-HIV and COVID 19.

MCI911, LLC is an independent, not-for-profit information and clearinghouse company, not affiliated with or endorsed by any other organization. It is self-funded, and neither seeks nor accepts outside donations. Its sister firm, Alzheimer's Germ Quest, Inc. (ALZgerm.org) encourages research on the possibility that a microbe might cause AD.

SOURCE MCI911.com, LLC

Related Links

http://MCI911.com

