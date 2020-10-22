Mild Winter Ahead: Fresh Blue Ridge Mountain Adventures In Asheville

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, La Niña, an ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that impacts weather around the globe, will create milder and drier-than-normal conditions for much of winter in the southeastern part of the country.

With or without the help of La Niña, Asheville typically experiences a moderate winter, great for enjoying the outdoors and picture-perfect long-range views of snowy peaks, whether from a cozy rooftop fire pit downtown or a hiking trail among the highest peaks in the Eastern U.S.

"While Asheville is technically 'the mountains,' our winters are decidedly more 'Southern' than 'mountain,'" said N.C. Institute for Climate Studies Data Analyst Scott Stevens. "Our annual snowfall is not much more than 12 inches, and we rarely have single events more than 6-8 inches, keeping our winters mild compared to anywhere in the Northern U.S. or the mountains of the West."

Just a day's drive (or less) for 50 percent of the nation's population, Asheville offers new and iconic experiences for the winter 2020-2021 season. Wellness offerings, panoramic views from fireplaces in epic locales, the best travel rates of the year and the city's secret season for music make winter a great time to take a road trip to Asheville. Find out more at ExploreAsheville.com/winter .

Winter Wellness & Brisk Outdoor Adventures: Heal your soul in Asheville's century-old wellness culture by tapping into offerings like mountainside hot tubs, a subterranean spa with hydrotherapy waterfalls, a Chinese medicine tearoom, salt caves, forest bathing and sound-healing sessions. Looking for inspiration? Stroll through Asheville's arts district or take a winter hike to a panoramic mountain view. Multiple trailhead access points remain open all year long on the Blue Ridge Parkway and across Pisgah National Forest.

Asheville's colorful art and warehouse district along the French Broad River, the River Arts District , is coming into a new era as a walkable riverfront destination and entertainment district. This winter, a longer, improved greenway with art-infused pedestrian connectivity offers visitors a new way to experience this intensely creative area by foot or bike, or kayak (on warmer days) via new river access points. Watch artists working in studios, wander to airy wine bars or sample famous barbecue in a street-art-filled courtyard.

urban offerings for outdoor enthusiasts. renovation was designed with mountain bikers and hikers in mind. The roughly 5-mile system will support mountain-bike skill development with options for beginners and advanced riders, including young children on balance bikes. New this year, the Asheville Hike Finder is now available on Alexa. Simply search "Asheville Hike Finder" in your Alexa app and enable for insider guidance as you select trails for views, waterfalls and skill level.

Secret Season for Music: Deep-seated bluegrass roots harmonize with new talent and innovative sounds in Asheville. In winter, many nationally traveling local bands come home to the region to play shows and pop in to jam sessions. While things look different this year, some venues are expanding their offerings outdoors to keep the soul of the city beating.

The South Slope district's brand-new outdoor event venue, Rabbit Rabbit , will offer live music, movie screenings, local beer and food trucks this winter. The colorful, funky space will also be transformed into a winter wonderland in late November with holiday décor, lighting and themed holiday and winter drink menus. The space is a collaboration between Asheville Brewing Company and iconic music venue The Orange Peel.

music venue drive-in-style concerts in scenic locations. Debuting this fall, the outdoor shows offer beautiful natural backdrops and touring acts from the Southeast and beyond, like the Sam Bush Band. Just opened, Citizen Vinyl offers an immersive music experience with a record plant, independent record store and music café and bar, Session. Powerhouses of Asheville's maker scene have combined on this project and include Gar Ragland (music producer and president of NewSong Music), Susannah Gebhart (OWL Bakery) and Chef Graham House (formerly of Sovereign Remedies). Local art gallery and shop Horse + Hero has curated an immersive music-themed gallery space and storefront in the record store.

Winter Accommodation Packages + Rentals with Gourmet Kitchens: The off-season offers the best travel rates of the year with the added bonus of having natural attractions and cultural offerings all to yourself. Cozy travel packages include wellness opportunities and other winter adventures. Find more at ExploreAsheville.com/deals .

Perfect for a rejuvenating getaway, the Peak Relaxation Package at the Foundry Hotel Asheville includes a welcome cocktail by the fire, private massage from Wake Foot Sanctuary, bedside breakfast and a romantic dinner for two at Benne on Eagle, Chef John Fleer's celebration of the contributions of African American culinary culture on Appalachian and Southern food.

that includes wood and the tools to start a fire, skewers and all the s'mores fixings. The area's locally owned and home-grown rental companies are experts in finding a rental that meets your needs. Check out options with epic kitchens and dining rooms with a view, perfect for cooking a meal using local ingredients, warming up a chef-prepared meal kit or enjoying takeout from one of Asheville's independent restaurants. (See takeout offerings here.)

Cultural Experiences Open Their Doors: Long-known as an arts colony with connections to the American Craft Revival and mid-20th-century avant-garde movements, the Asheville area features hundreds of fine artists, mountain crafters, folk artists, colorful arts neighborhoods and galleries that celebrate creativity.

This winter, visitors can finally explore new museums that opened just before the pandemic with safety measures and capacity limits in place. The Asheville Art Museum , a new $24 million -plus, state-of-the-art building, features expanded gallery space, education facilities, an art library, a lecture and performance venue and a rooftop sculpture terrace and café with views of downtown architecture and the surrounding mountains. The Center for Craft , the leading organization in the U.S. identifying and convening craft makers, curators and researchers and matching them with resources, tools and networks, has also reopened with a new exhibition centered around issues of race, gender, immigration status and other pressing social and political issues.

Food Scene | Expanded Measures for Outdoor Dining This Winter + Openings: Winter is generally a time to book reservations that can be hard to come by spring through fall. This year, restaurants are facing the uncertainty of the pandemic and working with community leaders to sustain and extend outdoor dining options. A handful of new endeavors are also popping up.

The "Asheville Shares Space" initiative that includes temporary "parklets" and shared streets has been expanded through Jan. 3, 2021 , allowing businesses, like restaurants and retail, to expand into on-street parking areas for outdoor seating and continued operations with fresh air and space. The City of Asheville is also working with Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) on guidelines regarding outdoor heaters, tents and other structures and lighting. AIR has also been involved with the group purchase of 200 gas heaters for any area businesses in need.

Gourmet To-Go + Coolest/Nerdiest Night-In Upgrade Idea: For those wanting a night in, Asheville businesses are also offering gourmet meal kits and quirky rental options. New to-go options perfect for travelers with safety and flexibility in mind:

Ashley Capps , a 2019 James Beard semifinalist for "Outstanding Pastry Chef," has started New Stock , a weekly, curated box-meal pickup and delivery service, perfect for an extended rental stay

Surrounded by the highest peaks in the Eastern U.S., Asheville is steeped in natural history, winter adventure and cultural legacies—including America's Largest Home, Biltmore, and America's favorite scenic drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway (which intersects Asheville at several points).

