Milda L Sainz's new book "I Believed and I Lived" is an inspiring tale of the author's battle and triumph over cancer through faith in God and science.

Author Sainz tells the readers of her resilience and imparts the importance of unceasing intercessions and positivity to overcome sickness: "This is a true testimony and a health warning that any abnormal symptom in our bodies could make the difference between life and death.

We must fight for our lives and believe in our God and medical treatments. Being positive is the best medicine. It will make us better warriors to win in the fight for our lives, the fight to stay close to our loved ones, and those who need us.

This book reveals how cancer survivors make it through and is also an appeal to help and support them. I want to honor the Innovative Cancer Institute, the Miami Cancer Institute, all specialists, assistants, and therapists for their love of medicine! I also want to thank my family, I love you!"

Published by Page Publishing, Milda L Sainz's powerful opus is a testament to the Lord's benevolence and humanity's resolve in times of sorrow and uncertainty, especially in the face of illness and death.

Readers who wish to experience this soul-tugging work can purchase "I Believed and I Lived" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

