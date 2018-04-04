FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mildred Pivoz is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Counseling.

Supported by the Workforce Development Agency in the state of Michigan through the Oakland County Workforce Development Board, Oakland County Michigan Works assists residents seeking employment, counseling, training services and more.

Retired, Pivoz was the Assistant Manager and Counselor at Oakland County Michigan Works – Southfield for twelve years.

Having gathered over twenty five years of experience in the field of Counseling, Mildred Pivoz worked at the Southfield Michigan Works for over twenty three years. Establishing herself as a prominent professional in the field, from 2003-2015, Pivoz served as Assistant Manager and Counselor. Throughout her career, Pivoz has gained extensive proficiency in the areas of community outreach services including counseling; crisis intervention; life/work planning and pathing; ability, personality, interest and skills assessments; and mentoring. In this capacity, Pivoz acted as a liaison between staff and management by assisting in the development of policies, educating staff on new paradigms, speaking, and teaching. As an active overseer, Pivoz ran workshops on a variety of topics and was the creator of numerous programs and workbooks.

Early in her career, Pivoz obtained both her Master's degree in Counseling and Bachelor's degree in Education from Oakland University. In addition, she holds a Bachelor of Hebrew Literature degree from the Midrasha College of Judaic and Hebraic Studies.

An integral asset to Michigan Works, Pivoz is an active, esteemed member of several organizations including the American Counseling Association, American Psychological Association and the National Career Development Association. Former member of the Michigan Counseling Association, Pivoz served as past President of the Michigan Employment Counseling Association.

In her current capacity, Pivoz holds professional licensure as a National Certified Counselor and Licensed Professional Counselor.

Charitable to various organizations, Pivoz is currently volunteering at a senior living community where she teaches classes with her father.

When she is not working, Pivoz enjoys learning new things, traveling, reading and exercising.

In looking to the future, Pivoz plans to work in neurology and is open to learning new things. Presently, she is reading up on neurological brain functions and hopes to become involved in the industry.

For more information about Southfield Michigan Works, please visit www.cityofsouthfield.com.

