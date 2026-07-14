MILE 0 FEST KEY WEST CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF SONG, SUN & SAND WITH ITS BIGGEST FESTIVAL YET

Cross Canadian Ragweed, Ryan Bingham, Wyatt Flores, Kaitlin Butts, Old Crow Medicine Show to Headline the Landmark 10th Anniversary Celebration in Paradise

Mile 0 Fest is produced by OhWook! Productions.

KEY WEST, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile 0 Fest Key West, the award winning destination festival that has become a bucket list experience for Americana, Red Dirt and Texas Country fans across the globe, is celebrating a decade in paradise. Returning January 26 through January 30, 2027, the festival will commemorate its landmark 10th anniversary with its biggest and most immersive event to date, transforming the island of Key West into the ultimate music vacation unlike anything else in the country.

Mile 0 Fest Key West

Festival packages and passes go on sale Friday, July 17 at 10:00am EDT at Mile0Fest.com.

Leading the celebration is one of the most anticipated festival lineups in Mile 0 Fest history, featuring Cross Canadian Ragweed, Ryan Bingham, Wyatt Flores, Old Crow Medicine Show, Kaitlin Butts, Wade Bowen, 49 Winchester, William Clark Green, Stoney LaRue, American Aquarium, Cody Canada & The Departed, Tanner Usrey, Silverada, Corb Lund, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Taylor Hunnicutt, Kevin Fowler, Roger Creager, Micky & The Motorcars, The Creekers, The Jack Wharff Band, Pony Bradshaw, The Droptines, Bri Bagwell, Courtney Patton, Adam Hood, Jamie Lin Wilson, Shelby Stone, Jason Eady, Johnny Mullenax, The Kruse Brothers, Fabrizio, The Smokin' Oaks, Jarrod Morris, Little Hopes, Walt Wilkins, Tina Wilkins, Red Dirt Rangers, Drew Kennedy, Josh Grider, J.D. Graham, Jesse Lynn Madera, Graycie York, Blake Lankford, with many more artists still to be announced.

While the lineup continues Mile 0 Fest's tradition of showcasing both the very best in Red Dirt, Americana and Texas Country music and discovering up-and-comers, the festival has become known for something even greater than its artists. For ten years, Mile 0 Fest has delivered an experience that simply cannot be recreated anywhere else, blending world class live music with the laid back charm of Key West to create five days where music, vacation and community become one.

Unlike a traditional festival held inside a single venue, Mile 0 Fest takes over the entire island. More than ten stages come alive throughout Key West, from the picturesque Truman Waterfront Amphitheater to the historic Key West Theater, intimate songwriter venues, iconic bars, waterfront locations and surprise pop up performances around town. Fans can spend the afternoon watching acoustic sets just steps from the ocean before heading to headline performances beneath the stars, all while exploring one of the country's most celebrated island destinations.

That one of a kind atmosphere has earned Mile 0 Fest national recognition as one of America's premier music festivals. Named the "#1 Music Festival in the Country" by USA Today in 2025, the festival has also been praised by Rolling Stone Country for creating "the collaborative space that has always made the festival unique, one that sheds the boundary between artist and fan." Saving Country Music has called the experience "unparalleled," while Galleywinter described Mile 0 Fest as "the stuff dreams are made of."

The 10th anniversary celebration introduces several exciting additions designed to make the festival experience even more memorable. The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton joins the festival as a brand new daily venue, giving fans another breathtaking waterfront setting to enjoy live performances throughout the week. Additional enhancements are planned for the Truman Waterfront Amphitheater, including updated premium viewing experiences and improved guest amenities, while expanded hotel buyouts will transform even more of Key West's beloved guesthouses into exclusive Mile 0 Fest properties, creating an island wide community where festival guests are surrounded by fellow music lovers from check in until the final encore.

"Mile 0 Fest has never been just about booking great artists," said Kyle Carter, founder of Mile 0 Fest. "From the very beginning, our goal was to create an experience that people couldn't find anywhere else. Over the last ten years we've watched complete strangers become lifelong friends, artists create unforgettable collaborations, and fans build annual traditions around this week in Key West. Celebrating ten years is incredibly meaningful because it's really a celebration of everyone who has made Mile 0 Fest what it is today. We can't wait to welcome everyone back for the biggest year we've ever had."

"One of the things I've always admired about Mile 0 is that they've consistently championed women in this scene. They've never treated supporting female artists like it was a trend, they've made it a part of who they are from the start." says Kaitlin Butts. "Getting to headline Mile 0 Fest is especially meaningful to me because I played the very first opening set of the very first Mile 0 Fest, so to go from kicking things off to now headlining one of my favorite festivals feels incredibly full circle."

The festival's impact extends well beyond the stages. Since its inception, Mile 0 Fest has welcomed attendees from all 50 states and numerous countries around the world, generating millions of dollars in economic impact for the Key West community while supporting local hotels, restaurants, bars, attractions and small businesses during one of the island's busiest weeks of the year. What began as an ambitious idea has grown into one of Key West's signature annual events and a destination that fans return to year after year.

"There's something magical about experiencing live music at the end of the road." says Kara Franker, President & CEO of Visit Florida Keys & Key West. "Mile 0 Fest captures the creative spirit of Key West, bringing together world-class artists, passionate fans and the laid-back island atmosphere that makes this destination so memorable. Reaching its 10th anniversary is a remarkable milestone, and we're proud that so many visitors have made the festival, and the Florida Keys & Key West, part of their annual tradition."

For those looking to experience everything Mile 0 Fest has to offer, festival packages remain the premier way to attend. Available in a variety of accommodation levels and price points, packages combine hotel accommodations with festival admission to create a seamless island vacation centered around live music. Many of the festival's most sought after experiences are reserved exclusively for package holders, including the intimate Songwriter Spotlight Theater Shows and the fan favorite Sessions at Sea, where artists perform aboard live music sailing excursions through the turquoise waters surrounding Key West.

These exclusive experiences have become defining moments of the festival and routinely sell out every year, making package purchasers the first to secure access to the full Mile 0 Fest experience. Whether fans are returning for their tenth trip or planning their first visit to paradise, packages offer the most immersive way to experience everything the festival has to offer.

Over the past decade, Mile 0 Fest has welcomed an extraordinary list of artists to its stages, including Turnpike Troubadours, The Red Clay Strays, Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, Robert Earl Keen, Blackberry Smoke, Morgan Wade and many more. The festival has built a reputation not only for discovering and celebrating the next generation of Americana and Red Dirt talent, but for creating an environment where artists genuinely want to perform, collaborate and spend time with fans long after they leave the stage.

That spirit of connection has become the heart of Mile 0 Fest. It's the songwriter collaboration that wasn't on the schedule, the surprise late night jam session in a neighborhood bar, the chance encounter between artists and fans walking down Duval Street, and the friendships that begin over a shared love of great music. It's what keeps thousands of fans returning to Key West every January and what has made Mile 0 Fest one of the most beloved destination festivals in America.

As Mile 0 Fest enters its second decade, the mission remains unchanged: bring incredible artists to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, create unforgettable experiences for fans, and continue building a community that feels like family.

The 10th anniversary celebration promises to be the biggest chapter yet.

Festival packages and passes for Mile 0 Fest Key West go on sale Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as package options, exclusive experiences and select accommodations traditionally sell out well in advance.

For more information and to purchase packages or passes, visit Mile0Fest.com. Lineup assets can be found here.

SOURCE OhWook! Productions