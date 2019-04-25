Mile High Labs Innovates CBD Supply Chain to Deliver Increased Safety, Compliance and Confidence to Industry

BOULDER, Colo., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs, the largest extractor of CBD isolate in the world, today unveiled supply chain innovations aimed at further increasing transparency and bolstering consumer trust in the emerging CBD industry. With these advancements, Mile High Labs is setting new standards for what regulatory officials should demand of all processors.

"The rising popularity of CBD has been seen by some as an opportunity to capitalize on a lack of knowledge and regulations. As a result, our industry is at risk of bad actors," said Jason Roth, CEO of Mile High Labs. "These major developments in the Mile High Labs Supply Chain represent our steadfast commitment not only to safety and transparency, but to the technological and regulatory advancement of the entire industry."

The announcement comes shortly after the March launch of the Mile High Labs Client Portal, which uses blockchain technology to provide on-demand compliance documentation, including Certificates of Analysis, Safety Data Sheets and Harvest Information. These documents enable customers to review data from product testing and trace the origin of the product to the corresponding hemp and production batches.

"Blockchain technology helps us aggregate data from all of the systems within our supply chain to ensure no information gets lost or altered as product moves from farm to lab and ultimately into the hands of the customer," said Sébastien Pasquali, Supply Chain Solutions Manager at Mile High Labs.

The Company has partnered with Chain.io to utilize their leading supply chain connectivity platform, Vault, which leverages the power of the blockchain to provide strong, auditable proof for documentation authorization and audits. Vault lets Mile High Labs upload documents in any format, and once uploaded, Chain.io writes a hash of the document related information which is then sent to a public domain.

As the first CBD client of Chain.io, Mile High Labs is capitalizing on the opportunity to bring new confidence in their supply chain to this emerging industry.

"In more traditional industries, such as food production and pharmaceuticals, there are legacy systems and long-established ways of thinking," said Brian Glick, CEO of Chain.io. "Because Mile High Labs is building something from scratch, they have the opportunity to do things right the first time and set an example for the rest of the industry to follow."

With new CBD legislation expected in the near future and substantial growth in international trade of CBD, delivering compliance, transparency and regulation requires innovation on all fronts, including logistics and operations. Other initiatives within Mile High Labs to advance these efforts include:

Pharmaceutical-grade packaging to protect the integrity of CBD ingredients

Sensors to detect location, g-force, tilt, light, temperature and humidity, and provide real-time tracking to customers

Tamper-evident seals to ensure any unwanted modifications to the product are obvious upon arrival

"Mile High Labs is providing concrete, factual answers to some of the most prevalent questions that CBD consumers have: Where does my CBD come from? Has it been tampered with? Can I trust the source?" adds Roth. "In an ever evolving regulatory landscape, our advanced supply chain protects the integrity of our brand and products. We want to ensure that our customers are getting exactly what they expect and depend on—genuine, high quality Mile High Labs CBD."

