Mile High Memorials to Unveil New Work This Memorial Day Weekend

DENVER, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend will have special meaning to Coloradans and Americans near and far. In recognition of the 5th anniversary of the Colorado Freedom Memorial and as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI, a new monument section to the Memorial will be unveiled. Crafted and engraved by the local artisans at Mile High Memorials in Littleton, CO, From Hallowed Ground to Home's Embrace symbolically brings Colorado's fallen from WWI and WWII back home to their families and native homeland.

During the World Wars, scores of soldiers killed-in-action were buried overseas, due to many families lacking the resources to bring them home. There are 26 American cemeteries in foreign countries, maintained by the American Battle Monuments Commission. Soil samples sourced from Belgium, England, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Tunisia will now be eternally interred in the new monument.

The team at Mile High Memorials created a memorial worthy of lasting remembrance. Each country is represented with 4-foot pillars weighing 1,000lb carefully engraved with the respective country's name, image and noteworthy information. More astonishing is that the entire piece is carved from a single block of Colorado Rose Red Granite, sourced just hours from Denver, CO. Cavities cored into the monument's base will hold the soil obtained from each individual cemetery - illustrating the coming together of Colorado and foreign soil. Custom designed, military-inspired bronze caps will seal the soil from the elements.

"We are honored to have worked with Rick Crandall and the Colorado Freedom Memorial group since early 2017 to bring their vision of not just symbolically bringing the soldiers home, but to provide a place in the United States for family and friends to visit," stated Tara Valgoi, Owner of Mile High Memorials. "After many concept designs and mock-ups, we decided on one that would embody the idea of foreign soil connecting with that of Colorado. It will stand as an enduring and befitting tribute to those who sacrificed so much."

The new monument is Coloradan through and through, deeply resonating with those who worked on the project. Locally-sourced stone aside, Mile High Memorials' team of artisans are born and raised Coloradans, veterans themselves or the children of veterans.

"As a designer, daughter and granddaughter of a veterans, I am honored to have worked on this one-of-a-kind memorial. Honoring our fallen soldiers in such a permanent and unique way has been a privilege," said Emily Easton, Head Memorial Artist at Mile High Memorials. "While there are beautifully-designed veteran memorials throughout the country, this is intended to hold a special place in the hearts of Coloradans."

The new section will be unveiled during a special ceremony on Saturday May 26, 2018 starting at 8am MST.

About Mile High Memorials

Serving Colorado and beyond for over 20 years, Mile High Memorials is Denver's premier full- custom memorial and monument craftsmen. Specializing in quality workmanship and custom design across a variety of stone types, memorials and architectural signage, the team at Mile High Memorials prides itself on compassionate and creative service. For more information, visit www.milehighmemorials.com.

Mile High Memorials' sister company, Front Range Engraving, serves the commercial and architectural community with small and large scale engraved stone signage throughout the front range.

