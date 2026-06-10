Mile Marker Acquires LIFT to Advance Content Marketing Capabilities

Strategic acquisition brings together media and performance content into one learning system to drive business outcomes.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile Marker, a modern omnichannel media agency, today announced the acquisition of LIFT, a performance content and creative agency known for its flexible content systems across traditional and digital channels. Together, Mile Marker and LIFT create a unified growth engine that connects media, content, technology and data into one continuous system—eliminating the "agency tax" of fragmented handoffs, closing performance leaks across the customer journey, and scaling growth for ambitious marketers.

The combined company will operate as Mile Marker, headquartered in New York City, with West Coast operations based out of the former LIFT headquarters in San Francisco. The integration of media, content and data as its core foundation will allow the combined entity to drive efficient awareness, acquisition and higher conversion, as well as stronger retention and LTV.

LIFT's digitally-driven model and end-to-end direct mail services enhance Mile Marker's ability to connect media strategy with execution across all channels, reinforcing a shared focus on measurable media impact. It also creates an opportunity for Mile Marker clients to see the impact of a systemic creative dataset in their marketing layer.

"Rather than betting on a single generative content solution or proprietary technology, we chose adaptability with LIFT" said Scott Shamberg, President and CEO of Mile Marker. "LIFT adds a level of creative precision and direct response expertise that fits seamlessly with how we approach media, giving clients a future-ready platform that can evolve as AI, channels, and customer expectations change."

Founded on the principle of measurable outcomes, LIFT has built a reputation for creativity that drives response and conversion, covering all channels from direct, digital and social. Its specialization in performance creative aligns closely with Mile Marker's commitment to accountability and results across a broad range of capabilities and the entire marketing funnel.

"Our content and creative capabilities plug directly into Waypoint and Relay, Mile Marker's powerful media and data infrastructure," said Tim Carr, CEO and Founder of LIFT, who will now lead Mile Marker's Content & Production Center of Excellence as Chief Creative Officer, reporting to Shamberg. "We've always believed the most effective content is built to perform in every channel, not just in isolated campaigns. Now, we can combine media and creative data to design advanced multivariate, hypothesis and optimization split testing to drive conversion rates across offline and online. The combination allows us to deliver the flexibility our clients want as the landscape shifts."

The acquisition reflects Mile Marker's continued growth, its focus on strengthening its industry-leading range of capabilities and its continued support of the open-powered technology approach, free of walled gardens. By integrating LIFT's performance creative expertise, Mile Marker further differentiates its ability to execute across all channels with precision, delivering measurable business impact.

About Mile Marker

Mile Marker is a modern omnichannel media agency uniquely connecting data, media and creative to drive results for ambitious growth marketers. Human-led and AI-powered by Relay, Mile Marker's open-powered tech stack, Mile Marker provides a low-code, fully accessible, yet sophisticated approach to helping brands manage the chaos of the modern media landscape through an unmatched range of media, data, and analytics capabilities. Mile Marker's client roster includes Freshpet, Spectrum, TruGreen, DoorDash, Webster Bank, and Harry's, among others. For more information, visit milemarkeragency.com.

Media Contact:

Hank Kim

Middle 8 Media

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SOURCE Mile Marker LLC