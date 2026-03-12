MILE MARKER APPOINTS LAUREN FRASER AS SVP, STRATEGY & TRANSFORMATION

Seasoned, versatile enterprise marketing and data tech veteran joins indie media shop poised for scaling and growth through collaborations with ambitious, like-minded brand marketers

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile Marker, the modern, omnichannel media agency built to deliver scalable, profitable growth for ambitious growth marketers, today announced that Lauren Fraser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Transformation. In this newly created role, Fraser will lead the advancement of Mile Marker's strategic offering across clients, capabilities, and products.

"Lauren's experience sits exactly at the intersection of where Mile Marker and our clients are today and where we're going," said Scott Shamberg, President & CEO of Mile Marker. "She understands how to transform complex customer journeys into clear, actionable media and marketing strategies and how to connect data and technology to real business outcomes. As we continue to grow and win more complex assignments, Lauren will be a critical part of our leadership, our clients, and in shaping what comes next for Mile Marker."

In addition to client work and new business, Fraser will help drive the development of emerging capabilities and aid in the ongoing M&A activity at the agency. She will also play a central role in building and codifying the agency's transformation roadmap, with a concentration on supporting AI adoption/implementation as well as the agency's approach to using data and campaign graphs to improve performance.

"I'm excited to collaborate with my new colleagues at Mile Marker to partner with emerging clients to fulfill their growth ambitions," said Fraser. "What drew me to the indie agency space and to Mile Marker specifically is the ability to couple visionary human thinking with best-in-class tools and technology."

Fraser brings deep experience at the intersection of client leadership, data‑driven media strategy, and technology‑enabled marketing. She has led executive‑level client relationships, built and scaled business units, and driven growth and profitability in roles spanning major platforms and high‑growth brands, including senior roles in enterprise-wide marketing at Adobe and as VP and GM at GoodRx, leading growth across product, data, Business Intelligence, engineering and marketing. Her background blends enterprise‑grade data and tech fluency with hands‑on experience solving complex business challenges for marketers.

