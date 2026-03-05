Mile Marker Celebrates One Year Launch Anniversary Capped by Impressive Growth, and the Unveiling of New NYC HQ

After moving from concept to proven growth engine in its first year, the independent media agency registered 40% growth by securing major AOR wins across a range of clients, garnering industry accolades, as well as opening a new collaborative hub in Manhattan.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile Marker, the independent media agency, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary, marking a year of 40% growth in 2025. Born from the merger of PlusMedia and Cage Point, Mile Marker hit the ground running with $500M in managed media and marquee brands, including Freshpet, DoorDash, and Webster Bank

Mile Marker's recent momentum has been fueled by a surge in new brand partnerships and top-tier marketplace validation. In 2025 alone, Mile Marker added Carlin Health, Lansinoh, Hiscox, Bridges, and Narcan to its AOR roster. This new business success is a validation of the agency's top-tier talent and their dedication to client success. This commitment to elite execution was further validated when SVP of Client Solutions Wilton Bealle took home Media Planner of the Year at the 2025 Ad Age Small Agency Awards.

"While still not everyone knows who we are, we are no longer the new kid on the block," said Scott Shamberg, Mile Marker President and CEO in a statement regarding the milestone. "As we prepare to move upstream we are poised to become the pre-eminent omnichannel media agency for brands looking to grow."

A New Home for Innovation

To support this rapid scaling and client acquisition, Mile Marker has officially opened its new headquarters in the heart of New York City. The expansive 5,784-square-foot facility, located in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea, officially opened late last year.

The new NYC space is designed to foster Mile Marker's unique blend of high-level EQ and people-focused cutting-edge AI adoption, providing necessary infrastructure for the agency's growing omnichannel teams. In just the second half of 2025, Mile Marker welcomed 13 new hires with a retention rate of 80%.

"Our new headquarters is more than just a physical space; it's a reflection of our team's relentless ambition and commitment to exceeding client expectations," said Shamberg. "This space allows our team to host potential clients during pitching opportunities, brainstorm unique problems in an in-person and collaborative way, and provide space for us to come together to celebrate milestones."

About Mile Marker

Mile Marker is a modern independent media agency purpose-built to deliver speed, agility, and precision to ambitious growth marketers. We provide a low-code but sophisticated approach to help brands manage the chaos of the media landscape through an unmatched range of media, data, and analytics capabilities. Mile Marker's client roster includes FreshPet, DoorDash, Webster Bank, and Harry's, among others. For more information, go to milemarkeragency.com.

