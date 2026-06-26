Milei opens up to Ismael Cala: Childhood traumas, the Torah, and the fall of Cuba

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

In a historic and extensive interview lasting over an hour with journalist Ismael Cala, the President of the Argentine Republic strips away his political persona to reveal his most human side, his spiritual maturity, and the wounds that forged his character.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned life strategist, 14-time bestselling author, and international journalist Ismael Cala presented one of the most profound and revealing editions of his prestigious program The Abundance Revolution. On this occasion, the guest was the President of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, in an encounter where economics and politics took a backseat to make way for a human and spiritual radiograph of the leader.

President Javier Milei with Ismael Cala

At the beginning of the meeting, Ismael Cala accurately recalled how he prophesied the libertarian leader's victory years ago during a Sunday tea at the legendary table of Mirtha Legrand, amidst the incredulous silence of the fellow guests. Two years after taking office, Milei confesses to Cala and explains that power, far from changing his identity, has confronted him with a strict and technical job description: "I made a set of promises to the Argentine people. And what I busy myself with is fulfilling those promises."

Throughout the conversation, the Argentine president defended the rigor and success of his economic plan with solid data, describing it as an unprecedented milestone in contemporary history. The head of state recalled that when he took office, the consolidated fiscal deficit reached 15% of GDP. "In our first month of administration, we reduced public spending by 30% in real terms... We have been sustaining fiscal balance for over two years," he detailed, refuting his opponents' catastrophic and recessionary projections.

The head of state also highlighted the social progress resulting from his structural reforms, pointing to a drastic drop in poverty and extreme poverty rates. "We lowered poverty by 29 percentage points, lifting nearly 14 million Argentines out of poverty... and as for children, 70% of kids were poor in Argentina, and today that number has dropped to 42%," he stated vehemently. Regarding the strengthening of the national currency and the decision not to dollarize immediately, Milei explained that after cleaning up the Central Bank, citizens themselves have preferred to keep their assets in pesos: "Argentines want to hold pesos and not dollars because the currency appreciated; it strengthened."

One of the most intense moments of the interview was the explanation of the new paradigm in social assistance through the Ministry of Human Capital, inspired by the theories of economist Gary Becker. The president harshly criticized the dynamics of traditional welfare, accusing it of "perpetuating slavery to keep securing votes."

Milei enthusiastically described a quiet cultural transformation taking place in the country, marked by the end of intermediaries and the so-called "poverty managers":

"At the beginning of the administration, people would go to Minister Petovello asking for subsidies. Today, they go and ask for work. In other words, they don't want the subsidy, they don't want to be slaves; they want to work, they want to earn their bread through the fruit of their labor. An underground cultural revolution is taking place that no one is showing."

The Boy behind the lion

Seeking to decipher the character development that allows him to challenge the world's traditional structures, Ismael Cala guided the conversation into the Argentine leader's most intimate territory: his childhood. When asked what he would say today to the child who suffered an early stage of deep adversity, violence, and abuse, the president offered one of the most moving responses of the day:

"I wish that at that time I had the training in Judaism that I have now... The Creator gives us teachers. Some in one format, others in another. For me, being exposed to those levels of violence and abuse made me... accustomed to living under extreme pressure. And what that allowed was that, upon coming to power... I could put that learning at the service of the Argentine people to avoid the biggest crisis in history."

The President admitted that his personal accounts balance out and that he works with a clear "aspiration for history books" (vocación por el bronce), knowing that alongside his team, he is writing the finest page in his country's history, having achieved in two years what other governments failed to accomplish in a century of decline.

Milei, who has a firm Catholic upbringing but maintains a deep and public bond with Judaism, shared details of his upcoming book titled Morality as State Policy. He explained that his political and life philosophy rests on the Stoic righteousness of King Solomon, Roman law, and an absolute rejection of moral relativism. Drawing from the Book of Exodus, he recalled that the first commandment is a direct proclamation of freedom as a natural right of a divine nature.

Making a parallel between the criticism he receives and what Moses endured while freeing the Hebrew people from Egypt, the president showed that resistance to change does not break his determination: "If they criticized Moses, they can say anything they want to me."

On the international politics front, Milei was highly optimistic about the region's geopolitical outlook under the influence of the Donald Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom he described as "outstanding." The Argentine leader applauded the strategic actions in Venezuela and the cutting of funding through PDVSA, asserting that this has critically weakened the Havana regime:

"I have no doubt that just as they ended the scourge of Venezuela, they will end the scourge of Cuba... Cuba is going to end up falling on its own. I believe that when Donald Trump and Marco Rubio enter Cuba, they will be able to walk right in... I have no doubt that Cuba will soon be free."

On the other hand, to counteract the intense 16-hour workdays in the presidential "electric chair," Milei confessed that he finds his escape in music and independent philosophical reading. The president fondly recalled his artistic experiences, from singing on massive stages alongside Chaqueño Palavecino to his memorable summer musical collaboration with his former partner, artist Fátima Flórez, for whom he expressed intact respect and affection: "She is a wonderful, dazzling, talented being... a very hardworking person. I have great admiration for her... I hold her in the highest esteem." When questioned by Cala about whether there is currently room for a new romantic relationship in his life, the leader responded with a resounding and sincere: "For the moment, I haven't heard about that time."

At the close of this historic broadcast, the President of the Argentine Republic left a message of inspiration and faith for all international audiences closely following the so-called "Milei Effect":

"Realize that nothing is impossible. Our testimony is that we have made possible what everyone said was impossible... One must not limit their dreams because the first step to achieving them is to dream them... You have to unleash your dreams and work for them, and sooner or later, you will achieve them."

Ismael Cala concluded the program by reflecting on the nature of power and the indelible mark left by leaders who transform societies: "In the end, history never remembers just presidents. It remembers the human beings who were capable of altering the course of an era... People pass, offices pass, even power passes. The only thing that remains is the footprint of a life that leaves a legacy in the conscience of a nation."

The complete interview, lasting over an hour and featuring all exclusive statements and in-depth analysis, is now available for global viewing on Ismael Cala's official YouTube channel "Los políticos son el problema": El reencuentro con JAVIER MILEI: su infancia, fe y secretos

Additional Resources: Interview clips. Link CLIPS - THE ABUNDANCE REVOLUTION - JAVIER MILEI

ABOUT THE ABUNDANCE REVOLUTION The Abundance Revolution is a global platform for deep conversations hosted by Ismael Cala. Its mission is to explore the ideas, experiences, and principles that shape human leadership, consciousness, and personal transformation through interviews with some of the world's most influential, celebrated, and inspiring voices.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA An international journalist, 14-time bestselling author, and international speaker, Ismael Cala became one of the most respected and recognized figures in Spanish-language media through his celebrated years of work at CNN en Español, where he interviewed heads of state, Nobel laureates, business leaders, and global celebrities. He currently leads Cala Enterprises, is a benchmark in human development and meditation, and hosts The Abundance Revolution.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises