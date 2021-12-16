Mileivi Legon's new book "Constelación" is an empowering tale that presents different shades of women as they reinforce themes of friendship, family, and romance

Constellation is a novel that shows us that love and family give us the necessary strength to achieve any goal, and to overcome any obstacle. It will make us laugh, it will make us cry and it will also make us dream, hoping that in the end, if we have faith, that dream can come true."

Published by Page Publishing, Mileivi Legon's empowering depiction of women will undeniably motivate the readers. The story is filled with women who know to fight for their wants and rights. They might have faced some difficulties along the way but the author perfectly showed how one can come out stronger from a messy situation.

This is an enthralling novel that celebrates women's willpower and wit, a perfect gift to every remarkable woman out there.

Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase "Constelación" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

